Gary Shirley & Wife Kristina Cheating Reports

Gary Shirley is known for sharing a daughter named Leah with ex Amber Portwood, who stars on Teen Mom OG. Over the last few years, Shirley gained custody of his daughter over Portwood, after numerous physical altercations that were captured on camera and after Portwood was sent to prison for drugs. Teen Mom OG fans have seen Shirley and Portwood call it quits. They have also seen Shirley get together with wife Kristina Anderson, who he had a baby with as well, a daughter named Emilee. Starcasm previously reported that Anderson was married when she first got together with Shirley, writing that she and her ex-husband Gregory were together at the time. Anderson and her ex have a daughter named Karly together. Their divorce was finalized on April 16, 2014.

According to In Touch Weekly, Anderson and her ex have had their fair share of issues and some stemmed from MTV’s filming of Anderson and their child together. Ex Gregory Anderson even reportedly filed a restraining order against her, in order to protect the ex-couple’s daughter from an allegedly “unhealthy situation.” In court documents, it reportedly stated that the ex-couple’s agreement was, “Karly shall not be present during filming by a third party, New Remote Productions, Inc., MTV, or any other company or its affiliates.”

In late 2013, Radar Online reported that Shirley had also accused Anderson of cheating on him as well. Shirley tweeted a message that stated, “Give a girl a promise ring after 9 months of dating, find out she’s in a relationship w someone else after she said she broke up with them f**k … Lol the sad thing is I believed everything she said haha d**n! Told her she should act!” The two, of course, got back together.

While the cheating allegations came out about Anderson, Shirley has had some cheating reports of his own in the past. In 2012, Hollywood Life reported that Shirley was hooking up with his daughter Leah’s babysitter Kelsi Bowden. A source stated, “While Kelsi was at home looking after Leah, Gary was running wild with his ‘Twitter girls’ … Since Gary and Kelsi were seeing each other so much, one thing led to another and they hooked up.” When Amber Portwood was released from prison, she had a tough time getting used to being alone, as Shirley had moved on with his life. Plus, Radar Online reported that Portwood allegedly believed Shirley was cheating on her with Anderson while she was serving her 17 months in prison. Portwood previously said, “When I was in prison, Gary was telling me that we were going to be back together, and he was looking for a house for us, and selling me this big dream.”

Perhaps Portwood’s release is what led to more cheating rumors for Shirley. In 2015, on an episode of Teen Mom, Anderson confronted Shirley about online rumors that he and Portwood had gotten back together. Anderson said, “I thought we was good and all of a sudden [my family hears] that you and your ex is back together.” In response, Shirley said, “Just because they saw me and Amber together, doesn’t mean that her and I are back together. It’s the internet, man. People make stories, sell stories, do whatever they want to do.”