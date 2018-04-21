Hallmark’s ‘The Beach House’: Learn All About the Cast & the Movie

Next week is the premiere of Hallmark’s newest movie, The Beach House, a Hallmark Hall of Fame special. The movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Saturday, April 28, 2018. The movie stars Minka Kelly, Andie MacDowell, Chad Michael Murray, and Mackenzie Vega. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Here’s everything you need to know about The Beach House.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.) If you miss the premiere, you can watch encores on Sunday, April 29 at 5 p.m.; Friday, May 4 at 4 p.m.; Saturday, May 5 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, May 6 at 1 p.m.; and Saturday, May 12 at 11 a.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Cara finds her life spinning out of control, she returns to the scenic Lowcountry to visit her mother. Before long, the rhythms of the island open her heart in wonderful ways as she repairs the family beach house, becomes a bona fide turtle lady, and renews old acquaintances long lost.”

Another synopsis reads: “Caretta ‘Cara’ Rudland thought she’d left her Southern roots and troubled family far behind, but returns to the scenic Lowcountry of her childhood summers after losing her job in Chicago.”

Andie MacDowell stars as Lovie Rudland. MacDowell has a long line of impressive credits to her name, including starring in Four Weddings and a Funeral, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She also starred in Bad Girls with Drew Barrymore, and starred alongside Bill Murray in the classic Groundhog Day. Her many other credits include Green Card (another Golden Globe nomination), Multiplicity with Michael Keaton, Michael with John Travolta, Sex Lies and Videotape (her first Golden Globe nomination), The End of Violence, The Player, Short Cuts, Unstrung Heroes, St. Elmo’s Fire, Only the Brave, Magic Mike XXL, Mighty Fine, The Last Laugh, and more. She’s also starred on Hallmark’s Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove series and At Home in Mitford. Other TV credits include Jane By Design, and an Emmy nomination for Dinner with Friends.

Minka Kelly stars as Caretta Cara Rudland. Her many credits include Titans, Nomis, The Path, The Butler, The Kingdom, 500 Days of Summer, Friday Night Lights (Lyla Garrity), Parenthood, Man Seeking Woman, Almost Human, Charlie’s Angels, and more. She’s also an ambassador for the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Chad Michael Murray stars as Bret Beauchamps. His credits include Dawson’s Creek, Gilmore Girls, One Tree Hill, A Cinderella Story, Freaky Friday, House of Wax, Home of the Brave, Other People’s Children, Sue Records, Agent Carter, Christmas Cupid, Lies in Plain Sight, The Lone Ranger, Diagnosis Murder, CSI, Southland, and more.

Also starring in the movie are Mackenzie Vega (Toy Sooner), Donna Biscoe (Flo), Donny Boaz (Palmer), and Alyshia Ochse (Julia.)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

What did you think of the movie? Let us know in the comments below. And while you’re at it, check out a podcast about Hallmark’s last movie, Once Upon a Prince, featuring the author of this article. You can listen to the podcast by The Bubbly Sesh here. Just scroll down until you see the one labeled: “Hallmark: Once Upon a Prince (w/writer Stephanie Dwilson.)”