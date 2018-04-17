Elizabeth Morgan, Harry Anderson’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Many remember actor and comedian Harry Anderson as Judge Harry T. Stone on the sitcom Night Court, which ran from 1984 to 1992. Today, fans mourn the death of Harry Anderson, who died of natural causes, according to TMZ. Anderson was also known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live, Dave’s World and Cheers.

Fox News has reported that Anderson died at his home in Asheville, North Carolina, on Monday morning at 6:41 a.m. local time, April 16, 2018. Anderson was 65 years old. An Asheville Police spokeswoman told Fox that no foul play is suspected. Anderson is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Morgan, and their children. Get to know more about Anderson and the family he left behind in our facts below.

1. This Was Anderson’s Second Marriage

Prior to meeting Morgan, Anderson was married to first wife Leslie Pollack in 1977 and the ex-couple divorced in 1999. The following year, in 2000, Anderson and Morgan tied the knot.

Anderson and his first wife had two children together – a son and a daughter. At the time of Pollack and Anderson’s divorce, their son was 12 years old, according to People. The two cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing.

Pollack was also in the entertainment field. She was an actress as well as a magician, which was a bond she shared with Anderson, who was also a magic enthusiast.

2. Anderson’s Son Dashiell Reported His Father’s Death

Son Dashiell spoke with TMZ about his father’s passing, reporting that Anderson died of natural causes.

3. Morgan Fell Into a Depression After Braving Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans

When Morgan and Anderson married, Anderson left Hollywood to live in New Orleans, Louisiana with Morgan. The couple braved Hurricane Katrina together, but the decline in the economy created a depression and caused Morgan to become withdrawn, as she told the NY Times that, “It was an empty time. I was getting farther and farther away from other people, and happiness.” She said that her passion for her businesses with husband Anderson had gone.

4. Anderson and Morgan’s Daughter Works As a Writer

Anderson also had a daughter, who is named Eva Fay Anderson. Eva Fay has also worked in the entertainment industry.

5. Actress DeLane Matthews Played Anderson’s Sitcom Wife for Several Years



Dave’s World was a sitcom that starred Anderson and aired on CBS from 1993 to 1997. On the show, Anderson played the role of Dave Barry, who had his own on-screen family.