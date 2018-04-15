How Long Is ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale Tonight?

Tonight is Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead. And if you’re wondering how long the finale will be, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that Season 8 Episode 16 is not going to break the trend of longer episodes. Yes, tonight’s episode is going to run longer than normal. But the bad news is that it’s not going to be as long as some fans had hoped. Some fans were hoping that the All Out War episode called “Wrath” would maybe be two hours long, since we’ve been waiting to see more of the Rick vs. Negan war. Unfortunately, the episode will only be a little longer than normal.

Tonight’s finale of The Walking Dead will be 10 minutes longer than usual. It will air from 9 p.m. Eastern to 10:10 p.m. Eastern. Following the episode, Fear the Walking Dead will also be a little longer than normal, clocking in for an extra seven minutes and ending at 11:17 p.m. Eastern.

This will no doubt leave some fans disappointed. An extra 10 minutes isn’t much for an All Out War themed episode. Negan and Rick are likely facing off again, despite Michonne’s attempt to honor Carl’s wishes and bring peace. She read Carl’s letter to Negan, but he said it was too late, and that it was Rick’s fault. And for certain, Rick put even his own life at grave risk when he tried to kill Negan, not caring if zombies got close to devouring him in the process.

How will all of the fans’ questions be answered in just an extra 10 minutes, especially considering how many commercials AMC typically runs during the show? We still have to figure out why Rick was having those visions, how he got injured, what will happen between him and Negan, what is happening with Aaron and Oceanside, what was going on with the helicopter, if Negan is going to kill Dwight, if Eugene will continue staying in Negan’s camp, and more. There’s a lot of ground to cover. How will it all be covered in just an hour and 10 minutes?

At the very least, we hope that we find out about those flash forwards and whether or not they were real. And why Rick was injured. Those are two of the biggest questions on fans’ minds right now.

After The Walking Dead airs, will you continue watching AMC to see Fear the Walking Dead‘s premiere? Many fans think that Fear actually surpassed TWD last season, so it will be interesting to see what happens now that Morgan is on the show. I’d suggest giving the show a try for a few episodes if you haven’t seen it before. I personally enjoy Fear quite a bit, and consider it a welcome addition to The Walking Dead universe.