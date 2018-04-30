American Idol 2018 has been airing on Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, but the TV schedule has changed. So, is American Idol on TV tonight?

Last night, for the first time, the show aired live, from coast to coast. ABC previously reported that, “For the first time in the history of American television, a reality-competition series will allow viewers to watch and vote from coast to coast simultaneously, as American Idol is simulcast in all time zones across the country over a three-week span, starting Sunday, April 29 (8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/5 – 7:01 p.m. PT), on the ABC Television Network. Viewers will be able to vote by text, via AmericanIdol.com/vote and on the “American Idol” during this time period. Results will be revealed at the end of each show in real time, across all time zones. During this three-week span, these episodes will be rebroadcast during their normal time slot on Sundays at 8 – 10:01 p.m. PT.” So, what does this mean for American Idol?

Unfortunately, American Idol is not on TV tonight. The show must make way for Dancing With the Stars, which premieres tonight, on April 30, 2018, with an all-athlete edition of the show. With an exception for the 2018 finale, American Idol will be airing only on Sunday nights and, for the finale episode, it will air on a Monday. On the same night as the Dancing With the Stars finale, Idol will also conclude. The date of the finale is May 21, 2018, which also happens to be the same night as the 2018 Miss USA Pageant.

The next American Idol episode that will air, broadcasts live on Sunday, May 6, 2018. The top 7 will take the stage and sing for America’s votes. The top 5 will then be revealed. Next will be the top 5 performance episode, which will air on Mother’s Day, May 13, 2018.

Yesterday, the top 7 contestants were revealed live on American Idol, narrowing the hopefuls down from the top 10. Each of the top 10 performed a Disney-themed song and, at the end of the show, only 7 of the singers were announced as being able to move forward in the competition. Prior to the big reveal, host Ryan Seacrest spoke with the contestants and they all agreed it would be difficult to see each other be sent home, since they had all become very close.

The top 7 for American Idol are Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrettt, Michael Woodard, Cade Foehner, and Jurnee. This meant that Michelle Sussett, Ada Vox and Dennis Lorenzo did not make it through.

One of the musical director’s from American Idol, Michael Orland, gushed to Variety about how talented the singers this year are, telling Variety that, “I literally love these kids … I think, overall, this group of kids are so talented and so different. Vocally, I think it’s the best, best, best season just overall. These contestants are like my children. I think that they’re very, varied, and all different styles, and they look great. I think a couple of them could use a fun makeover. I hope that they’re open to it. I just think vocally, they’re there.”

The show airs Sunday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. PT, with the exception of the finale, which is reported to air on a Monday night. Tune in to the ABC network to watch the show.