James Comey Interview Live Stream: How to Watch ABC Channel Online

Tonight, James Comey’s first big interview since his firing will air in an ABC News exclusive event. Since videos from the interview have been released online, Donald Trump has called Comey an “untruthful slime ball” in a tweet, according to ABC News. On April 13, 2018, Trump’s full Twitter message said that, “James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and … untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!”

Comey has compared Trump to a mafia boss. Read on below for the info on what to expect in the revealing 20/20 interview, how to watch the James Comey interview online via live stream, what time the interview airs and more details on the segment.

JAMES COMEY INTERVIEW DATE & SHOW TIME: The interview airs on Sunday, April 15, 2018, airing directly after an episode of American Idol. The segment will begin at 10:01 p.m. ET/PT/9:01 p.m. CT and conclude at 11 p.m. ET/PT/10 p.m. CT.

TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the ABC network tonight. To access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station, you can find details here.

HOW TO WATCH JAMES COMEY INTERVIEW ONLINE – ABC LIVE STREAM: If you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

INTERVIEW HOST: George Stephanopoulos, who many know from Good Morning America, conducts the interview, which is part of the 20/20 series. The official plot description of the episode reads, “George Stephanopoulos sits down with former FBI director James Comey for an exclusive interview that will air during a primetime “20/20” special on Sunday, April 15, 2018 on the ABC Television Network.”

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: In Comey’s admissions to Stephanopoulos, a promo clip of the interview Comey reveals that his assumption Clinton would win the election was ‘a factor’ in the email investigation. He also describes many of his interactions with President Donald Trump, keeping Trump and his firing a focus of the interview. Comey alleges that Trump engaged in a sexual encounter with prostitutes in Moscow in 2013.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, along with others, have attacked Comey’s credibility in light of the interview. According to ABC News, Sanders stated in a recent briefing that, “The American people see right through the blatant lies of a self-admitted leaker. This is nothing more than a poorly executed PR stunt by Comey to desperately rehabilitate his tattered reputation and enrich his own bank account by peddling a book that belongs in the bargain bin of the fiction section.” According to Ad Week, interviewer Stephanopoulos said that even he wasn’t ready for everything that Comey said in his sit-down. Tune in tonight for the powerful interview.