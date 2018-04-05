‘Jersey Shore’ 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Episodes Online

The 2018 reunion reboot of Jersey Shore premieres on April 5, 2018 and the MTV show has already been given the green light for season 2. You can catch up with original Jersey Shore episodes, which you can find here, along with new episodes as they air. You will need to sign in with your TV provider in order to access the shows. There are also countless hours of reruns airing on the MTV network throughout the weeks. Plus, we have some free options for those without cable below. Get the rundown on how to watch the show online, what time it airs and more details below.

PREMIERE DATE & JERSEY SHORE 2018 TIME SLOT: The premiere episode airs on April 5, 2018, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT. The regular time slot is on Thursday nights, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT.

JERSEY SHORE TV CHANNEL: As always, Jersey Shore airs on the MTV network. Some may be confused after a reunion episode with several of the cast members aired on the E! network, but the new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is MTV all the way.

LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MTV online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They each cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch the show for free:

DirecTV Now: Both MTV and MTV2 are included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. You can sign up for a 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch MTV live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: For MTV, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($25 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Comedy Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. You can include all of that when signing up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch MTV live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

CAST: Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, are all back. Former cast member Angelina Pivarnick will also make a surprise appearance.

Some of what viewers can expect to see on the show this season, is Mike “The Situation” front and center with his tax fraud case, the ghost of Ronnie & Sammie’s relationship, and, of course, some fights. Snooki and JWoww get into some kind of squabble and Snooki accuses her of trying to ruin her marriage, according to a preview trailer that was released. Deena Cortese also has some resentment, off the bat, towards Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who she said lost touch with much of the cast. She also said to Radar Online that she felt hurt when he was the only cast member to not reach out to her when her father died. His never acknowledging her father’s death was a major blow to Cortese.

Another major change is in The Situation, who Cortese told Hollywood Life, is a totally different person now. The Situation used to be major drama for his cast-mates and he was always quick to start an issue. Cortese explained, “Mike is 28 months sober and a completely different person … We never wanted to live with Mike in the past. Now, we couldn’t wait to live with Mike! So, that says a lot.” The Situation has pled guilty in his fraud case and is due to be sentenced at the end of April 2018.

This season on the show, DJ Pauly D is the only single person in the group. So, his wingman Vinny Guadagnino will not be bringing back any girls, who are “DTF” for himself. As for Magro, his girlfriend recently gave birth to their first child, but it appears as though he may act inappropriately with other women when filming in Miami. Hopefully, Magro did not cheat on his pregnant girlfriend while taping the show.