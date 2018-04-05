‘Jersey Shore’ 2018 Premiere & Cast Spoilers

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is here and the show is airing on the MTV network. The entire cast is back, with the exception of Samantha Giancola, aka Sammi Sweetheart, but we’ll get into that in more detail below. Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino have all returned to the Jersey Shore, though the new show takes place in Miami, Florida. This was actually where the original cast spent season 2 of the show, so it’s somewhat like their old stomping grounds. Jersey Shore originated in Seaside Heights, New Jersey and took a couple seasons away, to venture to Italy and Miami. So, returning to Miami is a natural back up plan.

What’s most interesting in terms of spoilers is that Us Weekly revealed that former house enemy Angelina Pivarnick also comes back, at least for a little while. Have a look at the shock on Sorrentino’s face when he opens the door to find Pivarnick with a suitcase in the below Instagram video.

Pivarnick is currently an EMT, who was part of the original Jersey Shore, appearing in seasons 1 and 2, but she didn’t get along well with her fellow cast-mates and ended up leaving the show. During season 1, she was only a part of the show for a few episodes, until she left because she refused to participate in the mandatory Shore Store retail job each cast member had to carry out in order to live in the house together and be on the show.

On season 3, Pivarnick was replaced by Deena Nicole Cortese, who is also back for the new edition of the show. As for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, she decided not to return, for several reasons, mainly because of her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s participation. The two met on the show and carried out a volatile off-and-an relationship for years on and off the show. A source explained to E! News that, “She’s happy in her current relationship and didn’t want to be disrespectful of that.” Giancola released an official statement on her decision to skip out on the show, saying that she has moved on from the show, is in a stable relationship, and she doesn’t want to put herself in a potentially toxic situation. Understandable, right?

Fellow cast member Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also had her input when it came to why Giancola opted to not return. According to Buzzfeed, Snooki said, “Everyone’s asking why Sammi’s not doing it. You have to ask her that — I’m not gonna speak for her. But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen … And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.” Giancola is still friends with most of her former cast-mates today and wished them well on social media, so you never know. Maybe she’ll make a cameo on season 2.

The Situation recently pled guilty in his tax fraud case, which means he potentially faces up to five years in jail, but he was granted permission to travel with the cast so that he could be a part of the show, according to Page Six. TMZ previously stated that Sorrentino is due to be sentenced on April 25, 2018. Sorrentino allegedly failed to pay his full tax bill of almost $9 million in earnings made from 2010 to 2012.

When it comes to where the cast members are in their personal lives today, some of them are married and have kids, so their family members are reportedly showing up for some of the fun as well, according to E!. One person who has said that he will not be appearing is Snooki’s husband Jionni LaValle, who has written the following explanation on Instagram, “I am CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it … Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up.”

While most of the cast members are still friends and they all claim to be involved in a daily group chat, Deena Cortese admitted to having a falling out with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. She said that when her father died, he was the only cast member she didn’t hear from and this plays out on the premiere episode of the show, according to Radar. Cortese previously told Radar that, “I haven’t spoken to Ronnie in a long time. I’m annoyed with him because he never reached out when my dad died, that was crazy to me.” Episode 1 is titled “What’s In the Bag?; The Ring” and the Xfinity synopsis of the premiere reads, “After five years apart, everyone’s favorite guidos are reuniting in Miami for a family vacation, but The Situation’s legal issues have put his trip in jeopardy; Ronnie and Deena’s unresolved issues resurface.” Also on episode 1, it was reported that a blow-up doll, in place of Sammi Sweetheart, becomes a part of the cast.