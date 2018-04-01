‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ Streaming: How to Watch NBC Online

Tonight is the live production of Jesus Christ Superstar, starring major names in music, such as John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper. If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch NBC live online with your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV credentials to do that.

Along with the main cast members in the production, Playbill has reported that the ensemble, accompanying them, is made up of Melody Betts, Felicia Boswell, Heath Saunders, Joey Taranto, Abby Corrigan, Christine Dwyer, Mike Evariste, F. Michael Haynie, Charissa Hogeland, Bre Jackson, Jonah Platt, Mykal Kilgore, Billy Lewis Jr., Joel Perez, Justin Gregory Lopez, Angel Lozada, Vince Oddo, Micaela Diamond, Rory Donovan, Kyle Taylor Parker, Conor Ryan, Christina Sajous, Justin Matthew Sargent, Syndee Winters, and Lauren Zakrin. According to USA Today, star John Legend recently suffered from the flu and has been nursing himself back to health. Hopefully this doesn’t affect his vocals.

Legend grew up in a very religious household, telling USA Today that, “I grew up around a bevy of preachers and singers in the church, so I’m very familiar with this story, and what it means to so many people. What’s cool about this show is how Andrew and Tim re-imagined the last few days of (Jesus’) life and really connected to his humanity.” So, this is a very exciting project for him. Tune in tonight to see Legend and the other stars put on the live musical production.