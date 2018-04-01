Jesus Christ Superstar: Movie Cast from Original Film

Tonight, Jesus Christ Superstar will air live from the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, at 8pm ET/PT. John Legend heads the cast as Jesus in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. But what about the original cast of the film?

The original cast for the Jesus Christ Superstar film in 1973 consisted of a handful of actors who went on to earn Golden Globes for their work. Who are they? Read on to find out.

Ted Neeley as Jesus Christ

Ted Neely is an actor, singer, composer, and producer who played Jesus in the 1973 film Jesus Christ Superstar. Now 74, Neely signed his first record deal in 1965 at age 22. In 1969, he played the leade role of Claude in both the NYC and LA productions of Hair. It was his work here with director Tom O’Horgan, the same director of JCS, that led to Neely being cast.

Carl Anderson as Judas Iscariot

Carl Anderson, American singer and actor (Jesus Christ Superstar) (February 27, 1945 – February 23, 2004) pic.twitter.com/7vTWscyQTE — Passed Away (@PassedAway_) February 23, 2017

Carl Anderson, who passed away on February 23, 2004, played Judas Iscariot in the Broadway and film versions of Jesus Christ Superstar. Apart from that, he is best known for performing the song “Friends and Lovers” with Gloria Loring; a song that reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1986.

Yvonne Elliman as Mary Magdalene

Elliman played Mary Magdalene for four years in the first cast of JCS. A successful singer, too, her song If I Can’t Have You became a hit in the 1970s. the song reached #1 on the charts.

Barry Dennen as Pontius Pilate

When Dennen moved to London in the 60s, he landed the role of the master of ceremonies in Cabaret. Two years later, he played Pontius Pilate in JCS. He played the role once again in 1971, this time on on Broadway.

His other famous television roles include work on shows like Batman, Galtar and the Golden Lance, Tales from the Darkside and Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, and films, such as Madhouse, Brannigan, The Kentucky Fried Movie, The Shining, Ragtime, and Trading Places, among others.

Bob Bingham as Caiaphas

Good Caiaphas!! Bob Bingham fans, our Holiday bundles are almost gone! Get a Caiaphas shirt (M or L) and 2 signed 8x10s! Have YOU decided?? https://t.co/hoKQqPmkze pic.twitter.com/IAMZKtZZHd — Ted Neeley (@TedNeeley) November 27, 2017

Bob Bingham is known for appearing in the touring production of Hair in 1970. He went on to act as Caiaphas in Jesus Christ Superstar in the original Broadway production, and then in a Paris Production. In 1974, he appeared as God in Up from Paradise by Arthur Miller.

These days, Bingham lives in Brewster, New York, with his wife and two children.

Kurt Yaghjian as Annas

Kurt Yaghjian is an actor and singer who played Annas in the 1973 movie Jesus Christ Superstar.

As an actor, Yagjian has worked on campaigns for Coca-Cola, Ford Motors, Domino’s Pizza, Cadillac, Budweiser, and Sprite. He attended North Carolina School of the Arts and appeared in the original Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar as a leper, and a reporter, and an understudy for Judas.

Josh Mostel as King Herod

Actor Josh Mostel is the best known for his appearances in Jesus Christ Superstar, Harry and Tonto, Sophie’s Choice</em, Billy Madison, and Big Daddy. In Billy Madison, he played Principal Max Anderson, and in Big Daddy, he played Arthur Brooks.