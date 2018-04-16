Kelly Clarkson’s Husband Brandon Blackstock Is Reba McEntire’s Stepson

Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire are more than just fellow music artists. They are actually relatives, as Clarkson is married to McEntire’s stepson. Clarkson’s husband, Brandon Blackstock, is the son of McEntire’s ex-husband Narvel, who she was married to for 26 years before calling it quits in 2015.

Narvel Blackstock was McEntire’s manager for over 35 years and he was also a former guitar player. In 1989, the ex-couple married in a private ceremony on a boat in Lake Tahoe. Together, the two formed the company Starstruck Entertainment. Though they had only one child together, a son named Shelby, Blackstock already had three children from a previous marriage. Clarkson is also reportedly a client of Narvel Blackstock’s and that is how she met her husband, who is also a talent manager. When the two first met, Clarkson’s husband was actually already married to a woman named Melissa Ashworth, with whom he had two children. Clarkson revealed to the Daily Mail that, “Brandon is my manager’s son. I’ve known him for six years, but he was married. Then, suddenly, there he was at the Super Bowl and he was single.”

On the radio, with Ryan Seacrest, Clarkson revealed that, “We met years ago when I was working with Rascal Flatts, and he used to tour manage with him. I didn’t really know he was [my manager’s] son and it was kind of weird. I was like ‘dude, I gotta know that guy.’ We were just in a room together, and then he came up and said he was from the same hometown as me and I was like, ‘oh we’re so getting married,’ I was so that girl. When he became single, I was on the prowl.” The couple started dating in February 2012 and got engaged in December 2012.

When the couple got married, Clarkson became the step-mother of her husband’s two kids. The two married at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee on October 20, 2013. Together, Clarkson and her husband had two of their own kids as well – daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. In a recent interview with People, Clarkson joked that drinking wine is a necessity when caring for her little ones. She explained, “They are challenging. Wine is necessary. They’re great though. Out of the mouths of babes. They say stuff where you’re like ‘Damn.’ They call you out. They teach me.”

She continued, “I know it sounds silly but kids teach you to be a better human. They’re watching every moment, not only me at home but me sitting here with y’all.

As Clarkson has taken on a new role, as a judge on The Voice, she has used her mother-in-law connections for leverage with contestants. The two have also performed together, singing “Does He Love You” together at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, aka the ACM Awards. But, according to Country Living, McEntire and Clarkson also performed together in 2007, singing a duet version of Kelly’s hit “Because of You.” And, in 2008, Clarkson joined McEntire on the road for the 2 Worlds 2 Voices tour, according to E! News. This past January, 2018, McEntire told E! that she would love to tour with Clarkson again and that they don’t get to see each other as much as she would like. They did, however, spend Christmas together. Clearly, the two singers have a close relationship.