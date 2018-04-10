Did Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Cheat on Her With Multiple Women? How Is Khloe Handling the News?

Is Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her? Kardashian is coming close to delivering her first baby, a daughter, with longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but that doesn’t stop the incriminating videos from pouring in … According to the Daily Mail, Thompson was allegedly caught on video locking lips with a mystery brunette at a club in New York City. But, that’s not all. According to TMZ, Thompson has cheated on Kardashian with multiple women.

The Daily Mail first reported that Thompson and a mystery woman, who Twitter commenters have called an “Instagram” model, were reportedly recorded on video by club-goers at PH-D Lounge, which is a rooftop bar in NYC. Us Weekly reported that the video was taken on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Another video, obtained by TMZ, on October 7, 2017, at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C., shows a man who appears to be Thompson making out with two women. TMZ has also reported that in addition to the above two alleged incidents, Thompson appeared to bring another woman into a hotel room last weekend.

When it comes to the woman seen going into the Four Seasons hotel early Sunday morning, around 5 a.m. local time, the same unidentified woman was reportedly hanging out with Thompson at an NYC nightclub earlier in the night. The same woman was also shown leaving the hotel with a Louis Vuitton overnight bag. TMZ reported that it seemed the woman had been at the hotel for some time with Thompson.

The woman who filmed the below clip of Thompson and one of the mystery women, in NYC, reportedly gave the Daily Mail her account of what Thompson and the brunette were doing together at the club on Saturday, April 7th. The reported witness said, “I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night. They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends … They were talking and being around each other all night. He was texting and talking on the phone and she was obviously looking over his shoulder.” The alleged witness then added that, “Everybody knew who he was. We talked about it and everybody watched them make out several times. I have obviously seen him before and people around me were like, ‘That’s Tristan Thompson’. I have seen him on TV.”

Tristan Thompson apparently cheating on Khloé smh pic.twitter.com/LbCXhbTVdt — Kardashian Facts (@KardashTruths) April 10, 2018

So, how is Khloe Kardashian reacting to this potentially devastating news? According to Hollywood Life, a “source close to the Kardashians” revealed that, “Khloe is devastated and has been brought to tears after seeing the pics of Tristan with another woman. Her pregnancy is supposed to be the most special time in her life, and instead it has been ruined by Tristan and is becoming the most painful. It breaks her heart to see the man she loves with someone else. It hurts and she is feeling super emotional right now especially because she is really pregnant so all of her feelings are more intense.” The source then added, “The whole situation is horrible and Khloe doesn’t know what she is going to do right now, she can’t stop crying.” Because Kardashian dealt with infidelity in previous relationships, like with her ex-husband Lamar Odom, the source said that she is not taking the cheating allegations lightly.

The woman who filmed the video of Thompson allegedly cheating also gave her own rundown on what she allegedly saw that night, she also told the Daily Mail that, “I don’t know who the girl was but I took a picture of her looking over his shoulder … I love the Kardashians and I think it’s devastating. I really did believe he was a good guy. I feel so bad for Khloe now because she is pregnant and I want her to know but at the same time I don’t. I don’t think their fans will like what they see.” The woman while recorded the video reportedly wishes to remain anonymous.

Fans have taken to Twitter and commented on Kardashian’s Instagram account about the scandal, showing their support, with kind words like, “I hope you’re okay, no one deserves to have private matters outed for everyone to see.” Another Kardashian Instagrammer, who was rooting for the couple wrote, “We love you so much KoKo.” But, there are also a ton of haters, saying that Thompson was always a cheater.

Tristan Thompson left his pregnant girlfriend for Khloe Kardashian, now he is cheating on Khloe who is pregnant for him. See when you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite. https://t.co/8Cg64aTlYf — c (@chuzzuz) April 10, 2018

When Thompson and Kardashian first got together, Thompson’s ex, Jordan Craig, was pregnant with his child. Twitter and Instagram have erupted, not just over Thompson’s current cheating allegations, but over rumors that he cheated on Craig with Kardashian too, saying that karma is at play. An Instagram user named Cierra_gil wrote, “I love you khloe I really do but I gotta say this is exactly how jordyc felt, being pregnant and ur baby father sleeping with someone else. Be careful how you get em because it might be the same way you lose em.” The same kind of comments have started flooding Twitter as well, but some words weren’t as sympathetic.

One Twitter user wrote, “Tristan Thompson only doing to khloe what him and khloe did to His ex Fiancé and baby moms Jordy. It’s called karma honey. Imagine actually feeling bad.” And another tweet, written by Sophie Julia, said, “Everybody’s shocked by this Tristan cheating video … he left his last pregnant girlfriend for Khloe. You think a 25 year old dude suddenly changed for his next one?”

Khloe Kardashian has been has been staying in Cleveland, Ohio, ready to give birth, as Thompson travels for NBA games. Cleveland is Thompson’s home base.