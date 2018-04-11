Lani Blair: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lani Blair has been identified as the woman spotted hanging out with Tristan Thompson over the weekend. According to Page Six, Blair, an Instagram model, and Thompson were seen together at his hotel in New York City on April 7.

On Tuesday, April 10, videos released by various media outlets showed Thompson talking to a mystery brunette at PH-D Lounge in New York City. At one point in the videos, it appears the two kiss. It is believed that the woman talking to Thompson at the club was Blair.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Witnesses Saw Thompson Getting Close to a ‘Mystery Brunette’ at PH-D Lounge

Sources saw Thompson at PH-D Lounge around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. It is believed that he was in New York with the Cleveland Cavaliers, ahead of their Monday night game against the Knicks.

At least one person at PH-D Lounge decided to take a video of Thompson. The basketball star can be seen wearing a white hoodie under a denim jacket. He had the white hood up over his head as he talked to an unidentified female. At one point, it appears as though Thompson and the woman kiss, though that’s not completely clear based on the angle of the video. Now, Page Six and the Daily Mail say that woman is Lani Blair.

Below is an account from someone who saw Thompson at PH-D Lounge. This unidentified person supplied the aforementioned video to the Daily Mail. That footage is now all over social media.

“They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends. They were talking and being around each other all night. He was texting and talking on the phone and she was obviously looking over his shoulder. Everybody knew who he was. We talked about it and everybody watched them make out several times. I have obviously seen him before and people around me were like, ‘That’s Tristan Thompson.’ I have seen him on TV. I know how he looks like and people were trying to take selfies with him but he didn’t let them,” a source told the Daily Mail.

2. She Was Spotted With Thompson at the Four Seasons Hotel a Few Hours Later

After leaving the club, Thompson was spotted at the Four Seasons with a woman identified as Blair. Witnesses told Page Six that Thompson and Blair were at the hotel together for about four hours. When they left the hotel, the two headed to SoHo House, a members-only club in Manhattan’s Meatpacking district.

Further details about the rest of the night weren’t clear, but the two did return to Thompson’s hotel together, according to the report.

“Then at 5 a.m. on Sunday they returned to his hotel, where witnesses said he was seen ‘looking around cautiously, and holding the door for her,’ before they entered the lobby, heading to the elevator together,” reports Page Six.

Blair wasn’t seen leaving the hotel until 8 p.m. on Monday. She was wearing the same clothes and had a “stuffed Louis Vuitton overnight bag” with her.

When questioned about the alleged tryst, a source told Page Six that the two “apparently spent a lot of time together this past weekend.”

3. She Is an Instagram Model & the Daily Mail Reports She Is Also a Bartender

According to the Daily Mail, Blair is bartender at a strip club in Queens.

4. She Made Her Instagram Account Private & There Are Few Details on the Internet About Her

Blair’s Instagram account has been set to private. As you can see in the screenshot above, however, she has more than 360,000 followers. She uses the account to mainly share photos of herself wearing sexy clothing, including bikinis.

5. Thompson’s Girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, Is 9 Months Pregnant

Thompson has been dating reality star Khloe Kardashian since September 2016. Kardashian is pregnant with her first child, expecting a baby girl with Thompson in the coming days. Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have commented on this story.