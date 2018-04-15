Luke Bryan’s Wife and Kids Took in His Extended Family When His Siblings Died

Luke Bryan met his wife Caroline Boyer in 1998 when he was still in college. Bryan and Boyer were college sweethearts, but they did break up for a little while after they graduated. Bryan admitted to Good Housekeeping that he fell in love with his wife at first sight. He gushed, “It was love at first sight with Caroline — those blue eyes of hers. I knew that, no matter what, I was going to make my way over to her.”

Though it may have been love at first sight for Bryan, it was Boyer who made the first move. In an interview with People, she dished that, “He was always a gentleman. We hung out as friends first and he never made a move on me. I kissed him first! He was always so scared of making a girl feel uncomfortable, he wouldn’t cross a line.” But, the couple’s relationship has definitely weathered its fair share of storms, especially when it comes to family tragedy.

In November 2017, Luke Bryan talked heartbreak after his brother, Chris, died in a car accident in 1996. But this wasn’t the only tragedy to hit his family. Years later, Bryan’s sister, Kelly, also suddenly passed away, according to ABC News. Kelly’s husband Ben Cheshire then died in 2014, so Bryan and his wife made the decision to take in their kids. Bryan and his wife Boyer decided to take in Bryan’s nephew Til, along with nieces Kris and Jordan. Bryan and his wife already had two boys of their own, Bo and Tate. But, according to People, Boyer said they didn’t even think twice about taking in the children.

During an interview with Robin Roberts for ABC, Bryan said, “Obviously my nieces and nephew, they didn’t ask for this. Their life was amazing before Boyer and I took a more prominent role, even after losing their mother. Now my focus is trying to do what we can to help them.” And, when it comes to how the whole family has been adjusting, Bryan revealed that, “Bo went from being kind of the alpha male to being the middle child, but he takes it in stride. It’s been amazing watching them do so well with it. They treat Til like their brother, and Til does the same. And that’s what’s funny, is Til went from being the baby of his family to being the oldest. It’s definitely been a social experiment.”

He continued saying, “They’re becoming better athletes ’cause Til gets to play with them. When I come home, they’re throwing the baseball a little farther and hitting the ball a little harder. I know that’s ’cause Til’s been out in the yard with them.”

With so many kids in the house, Bryan has described his life as “chaos”. In an interview with People, Bryan talked about his home life, saying that his kids always have people over. He said that, “They always have seven or eight of their friends over. Our furniture is constantly getting broken and damaged, but we try not to think about it too much. It’s just life at the Bryans’. I wouldn’t want it any other way.” Boyer had similar things to say, telling Country Weekly that, “With three boys in my house, I’m constantly on the go and cleaning … Luke being the messiest one. I have no aspirations for anything else in the industry. My main focus are my kids and seeing Luke as much as possible. Also, I really have no talent anyway.” Bryan told Taste of Country that his wife really works hard so that he can live out his dreams on stage and now, as a judge on American Idol.