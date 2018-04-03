Matt & Amy Roloff’s Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Matt and Amy Roloff made a name for themselves with their long-running reality show Little People, Big World on TLC. And, even though their children have grown up and the couple has divorced, the two continue to work together and “the show must go on.” Their reality show has been on the air for 12 years, which means they are probably raking in major cash. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Matt has an estimated wealth of $4.5 million, while Amy reportedly has the same amount to her name. Perhaps this is their collective net worth, though the two have ended their marriage together. Get to know more about the ex-couple’s finances, their means of earning and what they’re up to today below.

1. Matt and Amy Argue Over Downsizing from Their Family Home

After Matt and Amy split, Matt moved out of the main house on the family farm and moved into another smaller house on the property. According to People, Amy told TLC that she plans on staying in the house as long as she can. Unfortunately, Amy’s living at the main house becomes an issue this season, as Matt says it has an effect on his relationship with longtime farm manager Caryn.

Amy previously had a bit of a hard time with Matt dating the family’s farm manager and this season on the show, People reports that Matt and Caryn think it’s unfair Amy continues to live in the family home on the farm. Matt says, “I just want my own path away from farm, away from Amy. It’s always going to be awkward. I’m by Amy’s house.” According to Matt’s Facebook account, in recent months, he was renovating his own house, off of the farm property.

2. Amy Has an Online Store Called Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen

Amy Roloff has taken on speaking gigs and even came out with her own cookbook in 2012, called “Short and Simple Family Recipes”, which was put together with Chris Cardamone, according to In Touch Weekly. Some of the book’s recipes include the Southwestern Slaw, Roast Pork with Spiced Apples, Amy’s Pork Fried Rice, Mike D’s Hamburger Pie, Roloff Farm Rustic Peach and Berry Cobbler, and Birthday Cake in a Bag.

She also has her own online food store called Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen, where people can buy baked kids such as Amy’s signature pumpkin bread, mint loaves, and lemon icebox cookies. The tagline of the store reads that, “This is the place where you can purchase my family’s favorite recipes made fresh and delicious.” The website maintains that all products are made fresh to order and then are shipped by USPS Priority Mail. On her website, Amy writes, “It makes me happy to share my family’s favorites with all of you.”

3. Currently Matt Has a Children’s Book In the Works

My Grandkids fill me with joy. A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Jan 24, 2018 at 9:00pm PST

While Amy has already broken out into the book-writing world, now Matt is as well, but his genre is children’s books. On his Facebook account, Matt just posted the cover of a book called “Little Lucy Big Race”, along with this caption, “Been working through the ups and downs of self-publishing… found a distributor and planning to have Little Lucy, Big Race available in stores across the country within the next two months. Finally … smooth sailing ahead!” The book is available for purchase online today, via Matt Roloff Media. According to Matt’s website, he was inspired to write the children’s book when he was recovering from spinal surgery in 2016. And when it comes to the plot of the book, the website’s description reads, “‘Little Lucy, Big Race’ is based on Matt’s energetic, fun-loving Chihuahua Maltese poodle mix who was adopted and born the smallest of her litter. She currently lives with Matt on his 100 acre farm. True to the story, Lucy started off shy and has since come out of her shell loving the freedom of wide open spaces. Despite her small size, little Lucy continues to be the fastest critter on the farm! We hope her story inspires readers.”

4. The Ex-Couple Makes Money from Their 34-Acre Farm

Together, Matt and Amy Roloff own their farm, the Roloff Farms, and this season on the show, Matt sits down with Amy to discuss possibly selling the farm, as reported by People. The ex-couple bought the farm years ago, in May 1990, when Matt took a job in computers in Oregon. The farm is located in Helvetia, just outside of Portland. The farm hosts different events, tours and even sells it’s own pumpkin salsas. The farm started out as 34-acres and has grown considerably since the Roloffs first purchased the property. The farm website states that, “Today, Roloff Farm has expanded to over 100 acres and is a successful agricultural business, event venue, and major tourist destination during pumpkin season.”

Getting rid of the farm would mean a change in Matt and Amy’s divorce agreement, according to Amy. When the couple first announced they were calling it quits, they released the following statement to the media, “After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce. We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising our four wonderful children, who have grouwn to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful businesses. Our kids and our ever-growing family, and the love and support we have for them, will be our priority. We will continue to work together side-by-side in the daily responsibilities for our many current ventures. We would like to thank our family, friends, and all our fans for their continued support and understanding during this difficult time.”

5. Matt Roloff’s First Jobs Were in Computers and Acting

I love this little girl! A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Jan 5, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

Prior to getting into farming, Matt Roloff actually worked in computers and even in acting. According to In Touch Weekly, Matt started working in computers in the 1980s. He was a computer programmer in Silicon Valley and then was offered a computer gig in another state, which is what actually brought him to Oregon in the first place. Matt had also dabbled in some acting, appearing in moves such as Under the Rainbow and the Star Wars TV movie Ewoks: The Battle for Endor.