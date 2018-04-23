Will the New Royal Baby Be King or Queen?

On April 23, 2018, Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge had arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital in the “early stages of labor.”

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge,” read the announcement message on the palace’s official Twitter page.

You can watch a live stream set up outside St. Mary’s Hospital here. A baby announcement could be made any moment now, as Duchess Kate was only in labor for about 2.5 hours with Princess Charlotte. The royal baby’s birth announcement will be made by Kensington Palace on Twitter. A short while later, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to introduce their newest addition to the world, coming outside to greet the public, many of whom will have been standing outside the hospital for hours, hoping to see William and Kate’s newest addition. Kate Middleton will more than likely be discharged from the hospital on Monday evening, and will bring her third child home to Kensington Palace.

With the new royal baby well on his or her way, many people are wondering if he or she will become king or queen of the United Kingdom in the future.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s newest addition will be in line to the throne, he or she most likely won’t become king or queen, simply because of the line of succession.

Said line of succession goes as follows:

When Queen Elizabeth dies, her son, Prince Charles, will take the throne. Next in line, is Charles’ son, Prince William. After Prince William, his oldest child, Prince George, will become king. Following Prince George’s reign, his younger sister Charlotte, will become queen. Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s youngest sibling will fall in line.

Interestingly, this puts Prince William’s brother, Prince Harry, sixth in line.

If Prince George has children of his own in the future, his children will interrupt the current line of succession. That is, if Prince George has a son or a daughter, he or she will become king or queen when he passes away.

Princess Charlotte may not become queen, especially if her older brother has a family, but she was moved up the line of succession thanks to The Succession to the Crown Act of 2013. Basically, this amendment of sorts means that female heirs born after October 28, 2011, will be treated equally to males. Previously, a male heir — like Prince Harry — would become king before a female, despite Princess Charlotte being one of Prince William’s children. Now, however, it’s highly unlikely that Prince Harry will ever become king.

Although the newest member of the royal family likely won’t be the king or queen of England, he or she will still have royal blood and will still partake in royal duties, just as Prince William (and his brother, Prince Harry) has done since he was a young boy.