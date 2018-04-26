Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Time & Channel

The 2018 Premios Billboard de la Musica Latina air tonight and they are also known as the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Get to know all the details on what time the show airs, what channels to watch, how to watch the red carpet arrivals and more information on the show below.

PREMIOS BILLBOARD 2018 TIME (TIEMPO): The Billboard Latin Music Awards air live on April 26, 2018 and they take place at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Tune in for the awards show, which runs for three hours. An encore presentation of the show airs on Saturday, April 28, 2018 on Telemundo, from 3 – 6 p.m. ET.

PREMIOS BILLBOARD 2018 TV CHANNEL (CANAL): The awards show airs on two channels. Universo and Telemundo (WNJU) both are showing the awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

PREMIOS BILLBOARD 2018 RED CARPET: Billboard Latin Facebook will be featuring red carpet coverage live online at 6:30 p.m. ET, before the show. There will also be a red carpet arrivals show airing live at 7 p.m. ET on the Telemundo channel. The official red carpet show is titled Alfombra Roja de los Premios Billboard de la Musica Latina 2018.

BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS 2018 LIVE STREAM: There are several options for watching the 2018 Premios Billboard online. Find the free and easy options, along with live streaming instructions here.

PREMIOS BILLBOARD 2018 PERFORMERS: For the show, the lineup of performers is filled with A-listers. This year’s performers include Bad Bunny, Becky G, Calibre 50, Cardi B, Chayanne, Christian Nodal, CNCO, Daddy Yankee, David Bisbal, De La Ghetto, Farruko, J Balvin, Karol G, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Natti Natasha, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Paty Cantu, Quavo, Reik, Ricky Martin, Sebastian Yantra, Sofia Reyes, Victor Manuelle, Wisin, and Yandel.

BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS 2018 HOSTS & PRESENTERS: The reported presenters for this year’s show include Erika Ender, Carmen Villalobos, Oswaldo Silva, Alan Ramirez, Reykon, Yuridia, Leila Cobo, Gianluca Vacchi, Fernanda Castillo, Raúl Méndez, Diego Boneta, Catherine Siachoque, Aylin Mujica, Ana María Polo, Candela Ferro, Ana Jurka, and Karim Mendiburu. The hosts this year are Gaby Espino and Marco Antonio Regil and this year’s show takes place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT 2018: Maná is the recipient of the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award tonight, for their achievements in music, as well as their philanthropic contributions. Leading the pack with the overall nominations, are Shakira and J Balvin.

BILLBOARD LATIN MUSIC AWARDS 2018 NOMINEES: Artist of the Year nominees include J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, and Ozuna. For Artist of the Year – New, the nominees are Alta Consigna, Bad Bunny, El Fantasma y Banda Populares del Llano and Christian Nodal. The Tour of the Year nominees include artists Marc Anthony, Ricardo Arjona, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull and Marco Antonio Solís. Social Artist of the Year nominees are J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma and Shakira. Crossover Artist of the Year A-list nominees include Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Little Mix and Ed Sheeran. The nominees for Hot Latin Song of the Year are J Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyoncé for “Mi Gente”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber for “Despacito”, Maluma for “Felices los 4”, and Wisin featuring Ozuna for “Escápate Conmigo”. For Hot Latin Song of the Year – Vocal Event, the nominees are J Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyoncé for “Mi Gente”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber for “Despacito”, Shakira featuring Maluma for “Chantaje”, and Wisin featuring Ozuna for “Escápate Conmigo”.

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year for Male artists who are nominated tonight include J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi and Ozuna. The Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year for Female nominees are Becky G, Jennifer Lopez, Natti Natasha, and Shakira. The Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year for Duo or Group nominees are Banda Sinaloense MS, Calibre 50, CNCO, and Zion & Lennox. And, for the full list of nominees, you can find them via Billboard here.