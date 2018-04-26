Premios Billboard 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Telemundo Online

The 2018 Premios Billboard, aka the Billboard Latin Music Awards, air tonight on Univision and Telemundo. See how to watch the Premios Billboard online via live stream in the three available options below. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Univision online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

FuboTV: Univision is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which costs $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It’s also included in the “Fubo Latino” package, which costs $14.99 per month. Both come with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Univision is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: Univision is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

According to AXS, the first Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony was held in 1994 and today, it is one of the longest running events in the Latin music industry. In addition to all the nominations, there are also two major awards given out – the Spirit of Hope award for humanitarian achievements and the Lifetime Achievement award. This year’s Lifetime Achievement award will be given to Maná. Occasionally, the Latin Music Hall of Fame award is given out as well.

This year’s awards air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the hosts are Gaby Espino and Marco Antonio Regil. Espino has previously hosted the awards show and told Billboard that, “Since I have been a host in the past, my best memory of the Billboard Latin Music Awards is myself dancing and enjoying the three hours of the show.”

The awards show wraps up the Billboard Latin Music Conference, which has been taking place from April 23-26, 2018, at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. Some of the presenters, according to Broadway World, include Diego Boneta, Fernanda Castillo Raul Mendez,Carmen Villalobos, Catherine Siachoque, and Aylin Mujica. And, when it comes to performers, some of the artists taking the stage are Calibre 50, Becky G, Cardi B, Chayanne, Christian Nodal, CNCO, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Maluma, and Ricky Martin. For those hoping to watch some of these esteemed artists walking the red carpet, the arrivals coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET. Billboard Latin will report live from the red carpet. To watch their red carpet show, head over to the Billboard Latin Facebook an the coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.