Robyn & Juan Dixon Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robyn and Juan Dixon’s relationship has been a rollercoaster ride that’s kept viewers guessing for years. Despite their 2012 divorce, the high school sweethearts continued living under one roof.

This season on the show, Juan got a new job as head coach at Coppin State in Baltimore. The two are still sleeping in the same bed, but it’s unclear if they’re officially in a relationship again.

1. Robyn Has an Estimated Net Worth of $3 Million

Robyn, who has made her name as a TV personality, publicist, and event manager, has a net worth of approximately $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She has been part of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac since 2016.

Robyn was born in Baltimore, Maryland. She attended the University of Maryland before earning a degree in business marketing. According to Wealtholino, while some of Robyn’s income comes from being on RHOP and working as a publicist, she also gained some money in the divorce from Juan.

How much do the real housewives get paid, in the first place? The amount changes pers show, and per person, with most outlets reporting a different figure for each woman. According to Slice, Tamra Judge makes a whopping $600,000 per season. And Perez Hilton reports that NeNe Leakes reports even $1.5 million per season 7 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Bethannyt Frankel trailed that with a still very impressive $1 million per episode.

2. Juan Has an Estimated Net Worth of $6 Million

Juan Dixon, Robyn’s ex, is a former professional basketball player for Coppin State Univesity in Baltimore.

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and had a rough childood. His mother and father were both heroid addicts and dies of AIDS before Dixon even turned 17.

At the University of Maryland, Dixon won an NCAA Championship in 2002. He was a three-time First Team ALl-ACC selection and was named ACC Athlete of the Year, as well as the 2002 Player of the Year.

3. They Filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in 2013

In 2013, Robyn and Juan filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy. Their financial troubles became an important plot point on Housewives.

Last March, Robyn decided to open up to the ladies about her financial troubles. Asked why she decided to open up that night, Robyn said, “… hearing the ladies talk about their pain triggered a really bad memory for me that I felt compelled to discuss. The pain and hurt that I felt in 2012 was beyond any other hurt that I have ever felt. And although the loss of money really created huge problems for us, it was the evil lies and deception that hurt the most. On top of the devastation from the loss of money and the loss of a friendship (he was even a groomsman in our wedding), I experienced the shock of my life when that same friend took his own life in order to avoid the consequences of his actions.”

4. Many Bravo Stars Have Filed for Bankruptcy In the past

Many past members of Bravo’s Housewives have filed for bankruptcy over the years.

In 2010, Bellino filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for Global Marine Inc., his company. According to Jezebel, the couple only just avoided foreclosure on their 6-bedroom home.

Simon Barney, who split from his wife, Tamra, in 2010, also filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy. One season of Real Housewives documented the couple selling their home, which they bought for $1.3 in 2005, and sold for $1.12 million. Fans also can’t forget Teresa and Joe Giudice. Teresa filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October 2009.

5. They Were Foreclosed on in 2015

In 2015, Robyn and Juan’s 3,800-square foot house was foreclosed on. The couple purchased the home in 2002 for $725,000, according to The Washington Post. 14 years later, they put it on the market for $715,000.

After the foreclosure, Robyn moved to a two-bedroom townhouse outside of Baltimore, in Hanover, Maryland. She made the decision to bring cameras into her home; and show them her smaller abode, rather than lie and say she “downsized” for personal reasons, as some other RH have done in the past.

Whether or not Juan and Robyn will continue to date is still up for debate. If fans remember episode 11 from last summer, Robyn was hit on by a man, but decided she’d rather focus on her situation at home with Juan than try something with a new man.