Shooter Gates’ Son Rodricous Gates Jr’s Death: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On tonight’s episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, a tragedy strikes Shooter and Sierra Gates’ family, when Shooter’s son Rodricous Gates Jr. tragically passes away, according to BCK Online. Rod Jr. was Shooter’s son from a previous relationship and his death was an unexpected blow to the family. Get to know more about Rod Jr.’s assumed cause of death, his family and his life before he died.

1. The Cause of Death Is Reported to Be a Shooting

In August 2017, it was reported by AJC.com that Shooter Gates’ son Rod Jr. had died in a shooting. Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury stated that Rod Jr. was at the Hampton Downs apartments in the 6500 block of Mount Zion Boulevard, in Atlanta, when he was fatally shot. Rod Jr. was fondly known as High Demand.

2. His Mother Is Erica Gillis

Rod Jr.’s mother is Erica Gillis and she has pleaded with the public, for her son’s killer to be found. She also asked for whoever shot her son, to turn themselves in. Gillis is currently married to husband Phillip Gillis, who was Rod Jr.’s stepfather. After his death, stepdad Phillip told the AJC that, “Everybody loved this child.” Just days before his death, Rod Jr. posted the above photo of his mom on Instagram.

3. Both Shooter and Sierra Expressed Their Grief via Instagram

When Rod Jr. passed away, both Shooter and Sierra took to Instagram to express their grief. Sierra wrote, “Dear shooters, Before you pull that trigger just know you are taking someone’s child. Brother. Best friend. Uncle. Dad. The list goes on. My Sons & Daughter big brother is gone and I have to explain to them why. Rest up @rodhighdemand I love you we will miss you so much.”

As for Shooter, he wrote the following Instagram message, “SO LOST FOR WORDS THE ONLY THING THATS KEEPING ME SANE IS I KNOW THE GOOD LORD DONT MAKE NO MISTAKES MY SON CALLED ME YESTERDAY AND SAID A DAD I SEEN YOU AND MY BROTHERS AT MAIN EVENT I SAID YEA COME ON OUT HERE WITH US. HE SAID NO TODAY DAD WE HAVING A PARTY AT MY SPOT. I SAID OK SON BE SAFE HIT ME LATER HE SAID OK I NEVER GOT THE CHANCE TO SAY I LOVE YOU AGAIN. IN OTHER WORDS TELL YOUR LOVE ONES YOU LOVED THEM EVERYDAY CAUSE YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN THE GOOD LORD IS GOING TO CALLED THEM HOME. I BEEN THROUGH ALOT IN MY LIFE BUT I THINK THIS IS THE HARDEST SHIT EVER. A PARENT IS NEVER SUPPOSED TO BURY HIS CHILD A CHILD SUPPOSED TO BURY HIS PARENTS. I HAVE TO BE STRONG FOR YOUR BROTHERS AND SISTER I DONT KNOW HOW TO EXPLAIN THIS TO THEM SINCE YOU WAS THEY ROLE MODEL. THEY GO ON YOUR INSTAGRAM PAGE EVERYDAY AND CHECK ON THEY BROTHER AND THEY TELL ME EVERYTHING YOU DOING EACH AND EVERY DAY. BY THE WAY GRANDAD FINALLY GOT YOU BACK WITH HIM TELL MY FATHER I SAID WHATS UP DADDY GOTS TO BE STRONG FOR THE REST OF THE FAMILY I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD BE SAYING THIS BUT FLY HIGH BABY BOY NO MATTER HOW BIG YOU GOT YOU STILL WAS DADDY BABY LOVE YOU INFINITY.”

4. Funeral Services Are Shown on LHHATL

On tonight’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Rod Jr.’s death is talked about and footage from a funeral service appears to be shown. The episode is titled “Beginnings and Endings” and the official VH1 synopsis of the episode reads, “Sierra and Shooter’s marital drama is put on pause by a shocking death in the family; Dime takes a pregnancy test; Estelita gets the courage to confront Steve; Tommie and Spice share a heart-to-heart.”

According to AJC.com, Rod Jr. was 20 years old when he passed away, but prior to graduating from high school, he was a standout as Mundy’s Mill High School quarterback.

Rod Jr. would have been 21 years old on December 4, 2017. In honor of what would have been his milestone birthday, his dad Shooter decided to celebrate with some public events. When promoting them on Instagram, he wrote, “I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD BE CELEBRATING YOUR BDAY WITHOUT YOU. YOU CALL ME AND ASK ME TO THROW YOU A PARTY FOR YOUR 21 BDAY AND I TOLD YOU COOL WHATEVER YOU WANT, BUT INSTEAD OF ME THROWING YOU A PARTY YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY DECIDED TO GIVE YOU A HIGH DEMAND WEEK. HOW BIG IS THAT, YOU TOUCH SO MANY PEOPLE ITS AMAZING. ITS GOING TO BE A HARD WEEK FOR ME KNOWING THAT YOU WANT BE PRESENT PHYSICALLY, BUT SPIRITUALLY I KNOW YOU WILL BE HERE. JUST WANT YOU TO KNOW WHICH YOU PROBABLY ALREADY KNOW YOU WILL FOREVER LIVE THOUGH ME AND YOUR FAMILY. NO MATTER HOW BIG YOU GOT 6:2 280 POUNDS YOU STILL MY BABY BOY. LOVE YOU IFINITY WORDS CANT EXPLAIN. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN #LLR #HIGHDEMAND #DABADGUY BY THE WAY YOUR LIL BROTHERS CREATED A TEAM ON MADDEN 2018 CALL HIGH DEMAND. GUESS WHO THEY STARTING QUARTERBACK IS YOU ALREADY KNOW ITS YOU. I GUESS THIS THEY WAY OF SHOW ME EVERYDAY THAT THEY MISS YOU TOO.”