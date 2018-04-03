Are Ryan Edwards & Wife Mackenzie Standifer Breaking Up After Pregnancy Reveal?

Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Standifer have had quite a rough time lately. In just one week, the couple has dealt with a pregnancy reveal, Edwards being arrested again, cheating accusations, new drug rumors, and an order of protection, that was granted to ex Maci Bookout. Are the newlyweds headed for a break up? Let’s break down all this craziness and you be the judge.

Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standifer is Pregnant

On Teen Mom OG, it is revealed that Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards are expecting a baby together, according to People. Edwards’ parents are a little concerned that it may be too soon for the newlyweds to start a family, especially since Edwards hadn’t been out of rehab for too long. Ex Maci Bookout ends up finding about the pregnancy from her son Bentley, who she shares with Edwards.

Bookout Was Just Granted an Order of Protection Against Edwards

Maci Bookout filed for a protection order against Edwards in court, which was scheduled for today. Radar Online has reported that the case will be continued to May 21, 2018. In the meantime, the protection order will remain in effect, which also protects Bookout’s husband and children. Bookout has claimed that Edwards had been leaving threatening voicemail messages on her phone and had threatened to hurt her. He also reportedly threatened her at one of their son’s baseball games in May 2017. A source told Celebrity Insider that, “Maci is a good mother and cares so much about her kids. She’ll never let anything happen to them and protecting them from Edwards is her number one priority.”

Edwards Was Arrested a Couple Days Ago

Just a few days ago, Edwards was arrested for reportedly violating his probation and held on $5,000 bail, as reported by The Hollywood Gossip. The probation stems from his previous heroin arrest. When Edwards got arrested, his wife told Radar Online that everything was fine. She also maintained that he was not relapsing, saying he had just taken a drug test the day before and passed it.

Cheating Allegations Against Edwards Have Popped Up Again

Months ago, there were claims that Edwards had been cheating on Standifer with girls on the dating app Tinder. Just a few days ago, Radar reported that new cheating allegations had surfaced. Two of the women who claimed to have been talking to Edwards on Tinder in March 2018 were able to confirm the phone numbers of Edwards and Standifer to Radar. In addition, Radar reported that Standifer allegedly confronted one of the women on the phone.

Standifer Has Reportedly Left Town

After the latest arrest, the protection order and more cheating allegations, a source told Radar Online that Standifer left town, flying to New York without Edwards. The nature of the trip has not been reported, but The Hollywood Gossip has speculated that Standifer is on her way to breaking up with Edwards.