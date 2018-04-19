‘Scandal’ Series Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Season 7 of Scandal comes to an end tonight, as does the entire series. Fans will have to say goodbye to all of their favorite characters, as it is the end of an era. Get the details on tonight’s episode, along with how to watch the 2018 Scandal finale episode online via live stream, as well as how to catch up on other episodes.

You can also catch up with Scandal episodes from season 7 online via ABC.com.

“SCANDAL” FINALE 2018 DATE & TIME: Tonight, April 19, 2018, is the series finale of Scandal. Weeks ago, the show moved from its normal time slot of 9 p.m. ET/PT to make room for the new series Station 19. So, the finale episode will air from 10 – 11:01 p.m. ET/PT. Following the finale episode, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will reportedly celebrate the series with a Scandal after-show. This will air from 11:36 p.m. – 12:38 a.m. ET/PT. Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, Scott Foley, Tony Goldwyn, Guillermo Diaz, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Jeff Perry, Joshua Malina, Bellamy Young, Joe Morton, Cornelius Smith Jr. and George Newbern will all join Jimmy Kimmel for the episode, according to ABC. Chaka Kahn will deliver a special performance.

WHAT TV CHANNEL IS "SCANDAL" ON: The show airs on the ABC Network.

“SCANDAL” SEASON 7 FINALE EPISODE 18 OFFICIAL PLOT SYNOPSIS: The episode marks the culmination of Olivia, Mellie, Fitz and the Gladiators’ journey as we know it. With the existence of B613 exposed to the world, the Gladiators make the ultimate sacrifice in order to take down Cyrus and Jake – but how far will they go to get justice? For those who missed last week’s episode, when under oath, Olivia Pope outed B613 and Jake, so that she could save Mellie and “stand in the sun,” as she told Jake.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Show creator Shonda Rhimes recently told the Hollywood Reporter that she believes Scandal has made a true impact on women of color in television, explaining that, “Now it feels very normal and obvious that women of color can lead shows, so hopefully that is something that Scandal has done. Hopefully we’ve created a world in which we’ve stopped seeing these characters on television and it’s a magical anomaly that they’re there and there’s an otherness to them … Hopefully we’ve made a dent in that.”