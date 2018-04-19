Scandal Series Finale: Who Will End Up Together? [Spoilers]

Scandal will not be returning for an eighth season, meaning tonight, fans must say goodbye to Olivia Pope. The show has enjoyed over 100 episodes and tonight, the series finale will wrap things up. The question is how?

What will happen to Marcus and Mellie? What’s in store for Mellie and will the two stay together? Read on, but warning, spoilers lie ahead!

The pair first became close while working on Melli’s presidential campaign. Olivia, always set on her goal, would tell Mellie to keep focused on her own campaign and to not get distracted by Marcus. When Beene (who was requested by Olivia) offered Marcus as the White House Press Secretary, he said yes, much to Mellie’s disapproval– she did not want him to take the job.

Previews for tonight show that the drama is about to peak once again.

In an interview last May with the Hollywood Reporter, Shonda Rhimes shared, “[W]e are going all out. Leaving nothing on the table. Creating this world in celebration. We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, Gladiators running full speed over a cliff.”

Tonight’s finale is titled, “Over a Cliff.” It’s logline reads, “The episode marks the culmination of Olivia, Mellie, Fitz and the Gladiators’ journey as we know it. With the existence of B613 exposed to the world, the Gladiators make the ultimate sacrifice in order to take down Cyrus and Jake — but how far will they go to get justice?”

Apart from Mellie and Marcus, fans are curious if Olivia and Fitz will get together. Will they move to Vermont and fulfill their dreams of making jam until death do them part?

tonight we say goodbye to one of the most beautiful and fierce characters i’ve ever seen, Olivia Pope. #scandalfinale pic.twitter.com/zXr4tq8Xtw — liyah (@heartofscandal) April 19, 2018

During tonight’s finale, all the characters will sit down to testify their worst crimes. And things have promised to be tied up. The Wrap writes, “the seventh and final season of “Scandal” will come to a close with an ending that ties up almost all the loose ends. But one stray kernel of the story might keep you guessing long after the credits roll.”‘

Scott Foley said, specifically, “Now there is one thing that is sort of ambiguous at the very end of the show and it’s going to leave people questioning, ‘Did this happen? Did that happen? I don’t quite get it.’ And I think it’s important to make it your own… And there’s going to be questions and disagreements and ‘It couldn’t be. Here’s why’ or ‘It has to be. Here’s why.’”

According to one avid and investigative Reddit reader, the signs point to Olivia and Fitz not moving to Vermont. As the Reddit user points out, “Fortunately for us spoiler hungry fans, Ventura County provides citizen access to real time records of applications for film permits. The producers of Scandal did not apply for a permit to film there for the finale. The last time they filmed there was for 710.”

What will really happen and what will go down? Tune into the finale tonight at 10pm ET/PT.