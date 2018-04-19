‘Scandal’ Series Finale: What Time & Channel Is It On Tonight?

Tonight is the series finale of Scandal, and in true Shonda Rhimes fashion, it’s bound to leave us all on the edge of our seats. Be sure to tune into the series finale tonight, April 19, on ABC at 10pm ET/PT. Click here to find out what channel ABC is in your area.

This evening, the Gladiators will stand up to defend their country. Their corruption, however, will be exposed. Pope and her allies will testify and reveal what they know about B613.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Shonda Rhimes opened up about what fans can expect tonight. Rhimes, last year, left her time at ABC studios for a lucrative offer from Netflix.

Reflecting on her experience with Sandal, Rhimes said, “Now it feels very normal and obvious that women of color can lead shows, so hopefully that is something that Scandal has done… Hopefully we’ve created a world in which we’ve stopped seeing these characters on television and it’s a magical anomaly that they’re there and there’s an otherness to them… Hopefully we’ve made a dent in that.”

Rhimes has also been vocal about the role of the Oval Office in the series. She told the Hollywood Reporter, “It’s always been my contention that the Oval Office, in our show, was a place that corrupted anybody who came near it and the closer you came, the more corrupt it made you and the more damaged it made you… Olivia started out as the character that we knew who has very much believed in how important this particular kind of power was and how molding it and being a part of it was — and we watched her, like everybody else, become absolutely corrupted by it, and make all the same mistakes that everybody else makes to get what she wants from it.”

And while the political references to modern day society can’t go unnoticed, Rhimes said she was far more concerned with making a statement about DC politics than finishing Olivia’s story. “We’ve been talking about a political world that I hope no longer exists — or that I hope begins to cease to exist at some point. We’ve been telling a story this entire season and heading toward an end. And the finale is really about finishing telling the story.”

Season 1 of Scanal premiered on ABC April 5, 2012. The show has received a number of awards over its six-year lifespan, including the Television Program of the Year Award by the American Film Institute, and the Peabody Award for Excellence in Television and was honored as Outstanding Drama Series at the Image Awards. The show’s lead, Kerry Washington, has won the Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series.

A seventh season of the show was renewed on February 10, 2017. In May of last year, it was revealed to fans that the season would be the last.