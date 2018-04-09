Simon (Steven Ogg) on ‘The Walking Dead’: Here’s What He’s Doing Now

Everyone’s talking tonight about Steven Ogg, who plays Simon on The Walking Dead. Here’s everything you need to know about the character through Season 8 Episode 15 and what the actor is planning to do next. Warning: This post is going to have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 15 of The Walking Dead, called “Worth.” So only read on if you don’t mind being spoiled or if you’ve already seen the episode.

Steven Ogg’s character, Simon, died on The Walking Dead tonight. Many people had a feeling this was coming, considering that Negan never puts up with rebellion or betrayal from the people closest to him. But Ogg has been really good at keeping his character’s demise a secret. We also learned a fascinating secret: Simon was the one who killed all the men at Oceanside, not Negan.

Even though his time on The Walkign Dead is ending, the actor still has a lot of things lined up for him, even though his time on the popular AMC show has come to an end. First up is production starting on The Short History of the Long Road, an independent movie by Bicephaly Pictures. Production begins this month and will last for several weeks in New Mexico. The movie is about a teenager who grew up living out of a van with her father. When her father dies, she must confront the reality of living alone and take the wheel of her own destiny.

Ogg is also in post-production for a movie called Solis, where the plays Troy Holloway, the lead role. Here’s the description for the movie on IMDB: “When Troy Holloway wakes up to find himself trapped aboard a drifting escape pod shooting towards the Sun he quickly realizes the true terror of his situation. With rapid oxygen depletion and a burn- up rate of 90 minutes, Commander Roberts leads a rescue party to save Holloway before time runs out. Having recently lost his son and now confronted by his immediate end, Holloway feels less enthusiastic about survival. But Roberts, speaking to him only through a weak radio transmission, is determined to save his life, and both soon learn that the lives they have both lived influence each other in unexpected ways.”

We definitely want to see Solis. It sounds like a fascinating premise, and will give Ogg a unique chance to play the role of another survivor facing imminent death on all sides.

Ogg also played Rebus, a host on Westworld. Whether or not his host will appear in the second season isn’t known yet. Westworld premieres its second season on HBO the weekend after the finale of The Walking Dead.

It looks like the actor is going to be really busy, even though we won’t be seeing Simon anymore on The Walking Dead. How do you feel about Simon’s departure? Let us know in the comments below.