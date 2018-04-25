Sonja Morgan Marriage to Ex-Husband John Adams Morgan Put on Blast on RHONY

Sonja Morgan has been rubbing fellow Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley the wrong way. Though Medley has been making an effort to repair their friendship, Morgan strikes a nerve with her when she compares her marriage to ex-husband John Adams Morgan to Medley’s husband, who died. Medley becomes extremely offended and accuses Morgan of cheating on her ex-husband throughout their marriage. Medley claims that Morgan cheated on her ex all over the south of France.

So, who is John Adams Morgan? He comes from a very successful family, as his father was the co-founder of Morgan Stanley and his great-grandfather was the founder of J.P. Morgan & Co. The family are also descendants of U.S. Presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams. John Adams Morgan, himself, is the founder of Morgan Joseph and he was actually an Olympic champion. In 1952, he won a gold medal in the 6 metre class at the Olympics in Helsinki.

In his life, Morgan has been married several times. His first wife was Elizabeth Robbins Choate and the two were married from 1953 to 1957. Tonia Goss was his second wife and Sonja (Tremont) Morgan was actually his fourth wife. They were married from 1998 to 2006. At some point before Sonja Morgan, there was another wife, but there is not much information on her identity or when they were married. In 2010, Morgan then married Connie H. Morgan.