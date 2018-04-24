‘The 100’ Season 5 Live Stream: Time & How to Watch Online Tonight

Tonight is the premiere of Season 5 of The 100, and fans have been waiting a long time to finally see how those cliffhangers are resolved. After how Praimfaya ended last year, the new Eden episode is going to have a lot of fans on edge. Will Clarke and Bellamy finally be reunited? How is everyone in the bunker surviving — or are they surviving at all? The episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Here’s how you can live stream the episode online tonight, or watch it online later tomorrow.

Time & Channel for ‘The 100’ Premiere Tonight

The premiere of Season 5 of The 100 will air tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) To find out what channel The 100 is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel The CW is on for you.

How to Watch ‘The 100’ Online

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch The CW live on your computer, phone or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

FuboTV: The CW (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: The CW (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

The CW: If you have a cable subscription, you can also watch the episodes on The CW’s website itself here. Sometimes the episodes are streamed live, but typically you have to wait until at least 11 p.m. Pacific, or even the next day, to watch them on The CW’s website or on The CW’s app. Viewers have also mentioned that sometimes they don’t need to provide login info to watch on The CW’s website, but this isn’t guaranteed. However, it’s certainly worth a try.

Preview

We were left on quite the cliffhanger last season, so tonight will likely be epic. (In fact, I was already able to see the premiere thanks to The CW, and I can attest that you won’t be disappointed about tonight. If you’re a fan of Clarke, you’ll get lots of great scenes that you’ll be talking about for a long time. And the episode hits it out of the park in terms of post-apocalyptic survival. The next three episodes after the premiere are equally good. This may be one of the show’s best seasons yet.)

The official synopsis for tonight’s episode, Eden, reads: “Clarke struggles to survive on a desolate, scorched Earth while her friends in space come across a long-awaited beacon of hope.”

Here’s the official trailer for Season 5: