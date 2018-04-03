‘The Crossing’ TV Show Live Stream: How to Watch ABC Online

Tonight is the premiere of new TV show The Crossing and star Steve Zahn has been making the rounds on the morning talk show circuit, to promote the new show. Zahn enjoys the simplicity of the show, but also reveals it has to do with time travel. Get to know more about what to expect on the show, what channel to watch, how to watch the show online and more below.

PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The show premieres tonight, on April 2, 2018. It airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT and runs until 11 p.m. ET/PT.

TV CHANNEL: The show is set to air on the ABC network. To access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station, you can find details here.

LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers the ability to watch a handful of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: The ABC channel (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: The ABC network (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

CAST: The cast is made up of Steve Zahn as Sheriff Jude Ellis, Natalie Martinez as Reece, Sandrine Holt as Agent Emma Ren, Tommy Bastow as Marshall, Rob Campbell as Paul, Rick Gomez as Nestor, Marcuis W. Harris as Caleb, Grant Harvey as Roy, Jay Karnes as Craig Lindauer, Simone Kessell as Rebecca, Kelley Missal as Hannah, Luc Roderique as Bryce Foster, Bailey Skodje as Leah, John D’Leo as Will and Georgina Haig as Dr. Sophie Forbin.

PREMIERE EPISODE OFFICIAL ABC SYNOPSIS: “After 47 refugees mysteriously wash up in a small fishing town, local sheriff Jude Ellis teams with DHS agent Emma Ren to assess their unusual claim … that they’re fleeing a war 180 years in the future. The mystery deepens when Jude realizes that one of the new arrivals possesses heightened abilities and is a threat to his town, setting the two of them on a collision course. As the rest of the refugees acclimate to their unfamiliar surroundings, Emma learns that one has information that calls into question everything she thought she knew about our present time.”

EPISODE 2 OFFICIAL ABC SYNOPSIS: The second episode is titled “A Shadow Out of Time” and the plot description reads, “In a flash-forward to the year 2187, Reece finds Leah, an orphaned Common baby, and goes against her Apex cohorts to take her in as her own. In present day, Jude – hoping for a peaceful solution with the Feds – is blindsided by a mysterious black-ops team’s intent on capturing Reece by any means necessary.”

Tune in tonight for the premiere of the show and watch the episodes as they air live via ABC. You can also catch up with episodes via the options above as well.