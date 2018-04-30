‘The Voice’ 2018 Top 11 Voting: How to Vote & Use the App

Tonight, the top 11 on The Voice 2018 perform for America’s votes. Last week, Rayshun Lamarr had to compete for the Instant Twitter Save during the results show and America voted him through. Voting is extremely important for those wanting to keep their favorite artists in the competition. The other contestants who were voted through by America, making it into the top 11, were Britton Buchanan, Brynn Cartelli, Sharane Calister, Pryor Baird, Christiana Danielle, Spensha Baker, Kaleb Lee, Jackie Verna, Kyla Jade, and Jackie Foster. For the real-time voting, there are several different ways to vote available. Have a look at the different ways to cast your votes and how to execute each one below.

How to Use “The Voice” App to Vote

In order to vote via The Voice App, you can find the link here to download the official app. The website allows you to download the app via Google Play, the Windows Phone Store and the Apple Store. During the live shows, viewers can start voting as soon as the show begins. And, during results nights, you can instantly SAVE your favorite contestants with a “tap-to-tweet” straight from the app.

The limit is 10 votes per contestant and per email address. App voting is available in all states in the U.S. for people over the age of 13.

Find the Google Play app here in order to download it and to download the app via iTunes, participants can find the link here.

Using The Voice app, some of the features include building your own teams, watching the show, voting and saving your favorite artists, and streaming clips from performances after the show airs. Fans can also connect with performers and cast members via the app.

For those experiencing issues, completely close out of the app, restart your device and then restart The Voice Official App. If problems continue to go on, email thevoiceappfeedback@nbcdigital.zendesk.com for help. Be sure to update your device to the latest iOS or Android operating system before running The Voice Official App, in order to ensure the best experience possible.

“The Voice” Online Voting

To vote online for the show, directly with NBC, fans can find the official voting page for The Voice here. With this method, you can vote up to 10 times per performer and per email address.

Voting for “The Voice” on iTunes

Viewers can also vote for contestants by downloading their “eligible songs” on iTunes during the voting period. Each individual song download counts as just 1 vote and only 1 purchase is available for each eligible song, per Apple ID. If any of the artists make it into the top 10 of iTunes’ Top 200 Singles, they then get a bonus, which multiplies their iTunes votes for that song times ten.

Fans can also vote via Apple Music by streaming eligible songs. Up to 10 streams per song, per Apple ID, is allowed.

“The Voice” Xfinity & Cox Vote

Fans are able to vote via Xfinity/Cox this season, by using the X1/Contour set-top box. Users must have a Z1/Contour-enabled remote in order to follow the directions on the screen during the broadcast feed of the episode or for 1 hour after the show. Viewers can also follow directions on the show’s information page.

If you do not have an Xfinity/Cox subscription that includes NBC or the proper equipment, people can also vote during the Voice voting window online here. Up to 10 votes per email address, Facebook account or Xfinity/Cox account are allowed.