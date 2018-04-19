‘The Voice’ Results 2018: Top 12 Contestants Revealed Live – Season 14

On tonight’s episode of The Voice 2018, we find out who was eliminated and who was saved by the votes, as well as the judges, to move on to the Top 12, all live. The top 20 perform and get narrowed down by America’s votes all in one live episode. This means some of your favorites may go home. Below are the minute-to-minute results, live recap and details on which contestants make it through to the top 12.

During the live playoffs, four contenders, one from each team, was already granted a free pass into the top 12. These automatic winners were Brynn Cartelli from Kelly Clarkson’s team, Sharane Calister from Team Adam Levine, Kyla Jade on Team Blake Shelton, and Britton Buchanan from Alicia Keys’ team.

First up for the performances tonight was Kaleb Lee, followed by Alexa Cappelli, who are both from Kelly Clarkson’s team. Clarkson gushed over both singers and became emotional after Capelli’s performance. After a commercial break, the Clarkson contestants continued to perform and singer D.R. King was next up on stage. Also up to perform are heartthrob Dylan Hartigan, singing “Mary Janes Last Dance” by Tom Petty and Tish Haynes Keys, who took on “At Last”.

Jumping into Adam Levine’s team of singers, Reid Umstattd was the first up to sing for a spot in the top 12. Levine said he loved the energy from Umstattd’s performance.