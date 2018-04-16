‘The Voice’ Voting 2018: How to Vote Online Tonight for the Live Playoffs

Tonight begins the live playoffs for season 14 of The Voice, with the top 24 performers competing for the top 12 spots. According to NBC, the way voting for the Live Playoffs will work is different than the next few weeks of the show. When it comes to the Live Playoffs:

Through innovative real-time voting on “The Voice” Official App and Twitter, fans will be able to advance two artists per team into the Top 12, and results will be revealed on the same night. During this exciting and music-filled night, two coaches will then immediately choose the final artist from their teams to save, sending the other artists home.

For the real-time voting, there are two different ways to vote available. Check out the different ways to cast your votes and how to execute each one below. Fans will not be able to vote for the Live Playoffs from April 16, 2018 – April 18, 2018 via mobile or desktop. Viewers must use the official Voice App or via Twitter @NBCTheVoice during the Live Playoffs.

Using The Voice App to Vote

In order to vote using The Voice App click here to download it. The site allows you to download the app via Google Play, the Windows Phone Store and the Apple Store. During the live shows, you can start voting as soon as the show starts. And, on results nights, you can instantly SAVE your favorite contestants with a “tap-to-tweet” straight from the app. Again, the limit is 10 votes per contestant and per email address. App voting is available in all states in the U.S. for people over the age of 13.

Twitter Voting

You can cast your votes via Twitter if you are following the @NBCTheVoice handle, which will announce the artists who are eligible. In order to cast a vote, your Twitter profile must be set to public. Tweet out a message with the appropriate contestant’s #hashtag in order to vote and there is one vote per Twitter ID allowed per Team Voting Window.

In addition to individual contestant voting, there will is the Team Voting Window. The voting window for this is completely in real-time tonight (8 – 10 p.m. ET/ 7 – 9 p.m. CT/ 5 – 7 p.m. PT). There is a limit of 10 votes per person via other forms of voting. For the Team Voting, you are able to vote via Facebook and general voting methods as well.

Twitter voting is available for all users over the age of 13 who have a valid Twitter account. In the past, when it came to voting via Twitter, mistakes and misspellings were actually acceptable.

For even more details on the rules and guidelines of The Voice voting, click here.

When using the official app for The Voice, “you can PLAY ALONG, VOTE and SAVE as you watch the show. Hit your button during blind auditions and pick battle and knockout winners. You can build and manage your fantasy team, tweet the coaches and artists, get links to show music, suggest songs you want to hear – and much, much more!” Be sure to update your device to the latest iOS or Android operating system before running The Voice Official App, in order to ensure the best experience possible. For those experiencing issues, completely close out of the app, restart your device and then restart The Voice Official App. If problems continue, email thevoiceappfeedback@nbcdigital.zendesk.com for help.