‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Episode 15 Spoilers: Who Dies Tonight? [PHOTOS]

Because episodes of The Walking Dead, can be so unpredictable, many fans search far and wide for as many spoilers as possible so they aren’t unpleasantly surprised about a favorite character’s death. (I’m looking at you Carl and Shiva.) If you’re one of those fans, then you’ve come to this article seeking spoilers about tonight’s episode. We will begin this article with the latest rumors about what will happen and who might die. As the show airs, we’ll add updates to the end of the article, confirming whether or not those rumors and leaks were true. This post is going to have MAJOR spoilers for Season 8 Episode 15 of The Walking Dead, called “Worth.” It will spoil a potential death, along with another plot point that fans were debating. So don’t read on unless you are fine being spoiled about possible major plot advancements.

We’ll start out with some more minor spoiler photos before moving on to the photo leak that might reveal a big death that could happen tonight. First, photos released early by AMC reveal that not only is Negan going to be talking to Dwight and holding another one of his leadership meetings at the Sanctuary, but he’s also going to have a pretty big confrontation with Simon. Meanwhile, Gabriel is still alive and making bullets for Eugene. Here are the photos:

By the way, if you’re one of those people who like to read TSDF spoilers before each episode, they’re not having a Q&A this week or next week. I suspect that means something really major is going to happen.

Oh, and are you wondering who Negan picked up outside the Sanctuary? Some thought it might be Dwight’s wife, some thought it was Laura (the woman that Dwight shot during a confrontation, revealing he was working for Rick’s crew), and some fans had other theories. Well, this photo from AMC reveals that the character that Negan picked up was, indeed, Laura. So Dwight’s skating on thin ice now:

But who is going to die? All rumors and photos point to it possibly being Simon. This photo was leaked by The PT Channel on YouTube.

In the photo above, you can see Negan strangling Simon with his bare hands. This is a little out of character, considering that Lucille is his weapon of choice. It’s not clear from the photo if Negan actually kills Simon or if he just threatens to kill Simon and Simon passes out. But a recap posted by Yahoo also points to Simon possibly dying at Negan’s hands (although it also hinted that Simon would die on his own terms, which doesn’t make a lot of sense considering the photo.) If Simon does die, then we’ll be seeing Steven Ogg on Talking Dead later tonight.

This post will be updated with what actually happens during the episode, confirming whether or not these rumors are true. Do you want to see Simon die, or would you prefer that his character live on to appear in more episodes? Let us know in the comments below.