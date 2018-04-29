Theresa Caputo Adjusts to Split from Husband on ‘Long Island Medium’

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry previously revealed that they were separating, and in an interview with E! News, Larry discussed what he felt went wrong in his marriage, admitting that, “I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore. Along with that comes the lack of communication so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard … As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there. I know it’s very trying for both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also.”

The couple married in 1989, according to Page Six, and they have two children together – a son named Larry Jr. and a daughter named Victoria. Both of Caputo’s children are grown and Victoria is 23 years old, while son Larry Jr.’s birthday is just a couple weeks away from his sister’s. On Long Island Medium this season, while Theresa hangs out with her kids, she tries to adjust being apart from husband Larry. And, as for Theresa’s kids’ love lives, Victoria appears to not have a boyfriend, while Larry Jr.’s girlfriend is Leah Munch, according to the photos on his Instagram account.

Theresa and Larry Caputo’s break up was officially announced in early December 2017, in a joint statement that read, “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.” And, on an episode of Long Island Medium, Theresa lamented to her friends, saying, “Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed. We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times. I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’” Theresa then added that, “I sometimes interpret it as growing apart. I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that. It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

Following the release of the statement, Theresa Caputo wrote on Twitter that, “I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my family while we’re going through this difficult time. One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other, and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys.” Clearly, she and her husband are trying to go through the process in as healthy a way as possible, especially when it comes to their kids.

Recently, Theresa spoke with Good Housekeeping about life since her break up from husband Larry, saying, “We’re in a good place. We’ve taken things day by day and, at the end of the day, we’re okay.” Theresa then added, “[We’re] working and finding our place. We’ve been together for a very long time. And people change. We all change. None of us are the same we were 10 years ago, five years ago, regardless of our work or what we’re doing with our lives. We change, as people.”

Currently, Larry lives in Los Angeles, while Theresa still resides in New York.