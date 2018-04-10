WATCH: Video Appears to Show Tristan Thompson ‘Kissing’ Mystery Brunette

Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson appeared to be getting pretty close to a mystery brunette at a club in New York on Saturday night, according to the Daily Mail. It is believed that Thompson was in the Big Apple ahead of Monday night’s NBA game against the Knicks.

Thompson was spotted at PH-D Lounge with some friends fairly early on in the evening. One onlooker took a video of the basketball star, who is about to become a father for the second time. His girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, is expecting her first child this month.

In said video, Thompson can be seen wearing a white hoodie under a black coat. He has the white hood up over his head as he talks to an unidentified female. At one point, it appears as though Thompson locks lips with the mystery woman, though that’s not completely clear based on the angle of the video.

Below is the onlooker’s account. This unidentified person supplied the aforementioned video to the Daily Mail. That footage is now all over social media.

“I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night. They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends. They were talking and being around each other all night. He was texting and talking on the phone and she was obviously looking over his shoulder. Everybody knew who he was. We talked about it and everybody watched them make out several times. I have obviously seen him before and people around me were like, ‘That’s Tristan Thompson. I have seen him on TV,'” the source told the outlet.

Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have commented on the video.

Thompson and Kardashian have been dating since 2016. Their baby girl is expected to arrive this month. Thompson also has a son named Prince Oliver with ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.