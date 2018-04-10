Jordan Craig, Tristan Thompson’s Ex Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jordan Craig is a fashion and lifestyle blogger. She previously dated Tristan Thompson and the two have a son together.

Craig doesn’t often find her name in the tabloids these days, as she lives a relatively private life — when she’s not sharing things on social media.

Many people started talking about Craig on Tuesday, April 10, however, after a video of her ex talking with another woman at a bar surfaced online. Craig hasn’t responded to the video or commented on any rumors that Thompson might have cheated on his current girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Thompson Allegedly Left Her for Kardashian While She Was Pregnant With His Baby

Craig and Thompson were together for about two years — from 2014 through 2016 — according to Who’s Dated Who. Some time after Craig learned that she was pregnant with her first child, Thompson agreed to go out on a blind date with reality star Khloe Kardashian.

Kardashian previously told E! News that she was essentially “ambushed” on this date, thanks to a friend that really wanted her to meet a good guy.

“Brandon Jennings, who’s a basketball player, he’s a friend of mine and Malika Haqq’s, and he was like, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.’ I was at the Bel-Air hotel. [Tristan] came to the dinner because I didn’t want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So, I had a bunch of people and he brought him and we just connected,” Kardashian told the outlet back in September.

A short while after Thompson and Kardashian became a thing, the world learned that he had been dating Craig — and that she was pregnant with his baby. While no one seems to know the exact details of what happened, the going consensus is that Thompson left his pregnant girlfriend for Khloe Kardashian.

In December 2016, Craig gave birth to her first child, a son she named Prince. According to TMZ, she did not list Thompson as the child’s father on Prince’s birth certificate. The report confirmed that Thompson would have had to be present at the hospital for his name to be added on the document. The baby’s last name was listed as Thompson, which pretty much solidified that Prince is his son.

It is unknown how frequently Thompson sees his son or if he has a good relationship with Craig.

Now, Kardashian is pregnant with her first child and is due some time this month. On Tuesday, April 10, video of Thompson getting close to a mystery brunette has surfaced, and people are wondering if Thompson is some kind of serial cheater. Some people on social media have even joked that he’s “allergic to newborns.”

2. She Runs Her Own Lifestyle Blog

Craig is a lover of all things beauty and fashion, so much so, that she even started her very own lifestyle blog. All Eyes on Jordy C is filled with blog posts and tips about all kinds of things from household DIY ideas to travel destinations.

On April 10, Craig blogged about the “most important thing to have in life” in the “Dear Diary” section of the website. Craig wrote that she believes that the most important thing in life is “good values.” You can read an excerpt below.

“In my opinion, a ‘value’ is something I think is more important than anything else…more important than money, love, [and] happiness. And also, my values are more important than my feelings. This logic tends to be something many people struggle with..whether they are aware of it or not. Why? Because today, people think that the way they feel about something is more important than a ANYTHING — even their values. Everyday many people fight an internal battle. The internal battle between what they feel (emotionally) vs. the value that the hold (morally).”

Craig also has a “Mommy & Me” section in which she blogs about being a new mom. One of her most recent posts is titled “It’s Always Better to Be Safe Than Sorry,” and contains a list of “forbidden foods” for baby.

3. She Is Cousin’s With Kevin Hart’s Wife, Eniko Parrish

Aside from having a “famous” ex-boyfriend, Craig has a famous cousin. She is related to Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish. Their relationship came to light in 2016 with Parrish helped throw a baby shower for a then-pregnant Craig. Several photos popped up on social media showing the ladies celebrating together.

“Although watching and feeling you grow everyday has made my pregnancy such an unforgettable, magical experience … words cannot express how anxious and excited I am to finally meet you! Mommy loves you so much. Muah-Muah-Muah!!!!” Craig captioned an Instagram video from the day of her shower.

Parrish also shared the following photo from Craig’s special day.

It’s unclear how close the two women are, but they may have some things to bond over. Last year, Parrish’s marriage was called into question after a video of Hart making out with another woman surfaced online. She was pregnant with the couple’s first child at the time.

“It’s obvious they were up to no good,” an onlooker told Radar Online. “She kept looking over her shoulder and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by,” the source continued. Hart denied the rumors and he and Parrish are still married.

4. She Previously Dated Tyga

It seems only natural that Craig would have some other connection to the Kardashians because that is one tangled web. Just about everyone found it curious when Khloe’s brother Rob Kardashian started dating Blac Chyna. Why? Because Chyna previously dated Tyga — and Tyga was dating Rob’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Turns out, there’s another Tyga connection here.

Craig previously dated the rapper. According to Who’s Dated Who, the two were together for a short period of time from 2010 through 2011. He started dating Blac Chyna in 2011 and the two welcomed son King Cairo the following year.

5. She Has a Solid Instagram Following & Loves to Travel

Craig has a pretty impressive social media following, with nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram. Aside from photos of herself wearing some pricey clothing items and carrying some expensive bags, Craig also shares photos from her travels around the globe.

Not only has she shared snaps of herself on private jets, but she has also posted pictures of herself in Greece, Italy, and in France.

Craig also blogs about her travels.

“First and foremost I want to give a VERY special Thank You to The West East Suites Hotel who accommodated us in their Infinity Pool With Caldera View Suite. The views of the Volcanic rocks/Caldera from any point of this hotel are truly spectacular…every second of my stay felt as if I was living a dream! Santorini is a very laid back island truly made for relaxing! The island is so beautiful that 95% of the things-to-do are sightseeing whether it be by foot, helicopter, or yacht. We chose to sight-see by boat as we had already traveled over 16 hours to get to Santorini so we certainly didn’t want to sight-see by foot either lol,” she wrote about her recent trip to Greece.