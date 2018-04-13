Tristan Thompson & Tania: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tristan Thompson has been accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian for several months, after several photos and videos of him with other women have surfaced online.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, another woman has been identified as one of Thompson’s side chicks. The site claims that a high-end sales associate named Tania has been seeing Thompson since November 2017 — at least.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Tania Was Spotted With Thompson in November, February, & March

According to the Daily Mail, Tania — who works at a Dior store in New York — has been spotted out with Thompson on numerous occasions over the past six months or so.

The two were at the Four Seasons Downtown in Manhattan in November, as paparazzi were able to snap shots of them leaving the hotel. Those photos have been posted by the Daily Mail. At the time, Thompson was in town with the Cavaliers, facing the Knicks on November 13. That evening, the two were seen together at a club. It is believed that Tania spent the night with Thompson as she was seen leaving the hotel at 7 a.m. the following morning.

According the report, Tania traveled to Boston to watch the Cavaliers take on the Celtics in February. She was also on-hand when Thompson was back in town in March. After the Cavs took on the Brooklyn Nets, Tania and Thompson were spotted together at Pergola, a hookah bar in the city. The two left the club a few minutes apart from one another and stayed at separate hotels that night.

2. Tania Is the Fifth Woman to Be Identified as Having an Affair With Thompson

Photos and videos showing four women with Tristan Thompson have been circulating for days, but the Daily Mail has now posted photos of a fifth woman — named Tania — that has been seen out with the Cleveland Cavaliers star over the past couple of months.

Lani Blair was identified as the woman that Thompson was with this past weekend in New York. Video showed him talking to Blair, an Instagram model, at PH-D nightclub in New York City. Photographs of the two at the Four Seasons Hotel later surfaced.

A short while later, TMZ uploaded a video of Thompson getting close to three women — the footage taken back in October. One of those women has been identified as “Marie,” who told TMZ that she didn’t know that Kardashian was pregnant (she has since given birth).

3. Tania’s Parents Have Denied the Allegations

Tania has denied the allegations — by way of her parents.

“It’s not true,” her parents told Radar Online. Her father went on to say that his daughter is “very upset” and that things must have gotten mixed up.

“She’s very upset. She’s telling me nothing happened. She’s a friend of one of the guys who plays on the same team,” he told the outlet. Tania’s mom also spoke with Radar.

“Tell Khloe to call me so I can assure her this is not true,” she said.

4. Thompson Has not Responded to the Accusations & Is Being Roasted on Social Media

Thompson hasn’t spoken out about any of the photos or videos. The last photo he uploaded on Instagram was a paid partnership with Neiman Marcus three days ago. Social media users have taken it upon themselves to roast Thompson via the comments section of that photo, which now has more than 200,000 “likes” and hundreds, if not thousands, of comments.

Over the past 24 hours, hundreds of people have turned their comments into a meme.

“I hope someone eats the leftovers in the fridge that you’ve been thinking about all day,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I hope you step on a Lego,” wrote another.

“I hope when you drink water, you start choking,” added a third.

The comments have not stopped and don’t appear to be slowing down any.

5. Khloe Kardashian Just Gave Birth to Thompson’s Child

Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

Khloe Kardashian is currently in Cleveland, Ohio, after giving birth to her first child on Thursday, April 12. According to Page Six, Thompson was in the delivery room with Kardashian to witness the birth of their daughter.

“Khloe is doing great. She is overcome with love and joy,” a source told People Magazine. “She is obviously not happy with Tristan, but she doesn’t want to think about anything negative right now. Her focus is solely on her baby girl,” the source added.

Before the Daily Mail released the information about Tania, a source told the outlet that Kardashian was not “even mad at Tristan right now.”

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now. She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on,” the insider explained.

Kardashian has not commented publicly on this story.