Verne Troyer’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The two foot eight inches actor Verne Troyer has died, according to a statement from Troyer’s family. He was 49.

Troyer had a net worth of $3 million, according to celebritynetworth.com. However, other websites estimate his net worth to be $10 million. That’s thanks to his prominent and memorable roles in film and television.

Here’s everything you need to know about Verne Troyer’s net worth.

1. Troyer’s Acting Credits Include Austin Powers, Men in Black, Harry Potter, & More

Troyer’s first acting role was being the stunt double for Baby Bink in the 1994 film Baby’s Day Out. He then held minor roles in films such as Jingle All the Way, Men in Black, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas before his big break in the 1999 film Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me where he portrayed Mini-Me, a clone of villain Dr. Evil. He would land sever roles after that from Coach Punch Cherkov in The Love Guru to Griphook in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

He also appeared on many popular reality TV shows such as Celebrity Wife Swap and Celebrity Big Brother.

2. He Died After Struggling with Alcohol

Troyer died Saturday according to the statement. TMZ was told that he was on life support since being hospitalized earlier in April 2018 for possible alcohol poisoning and would be held for evaluation for 72 hours. Law enforcement told the publication that when a friend of Troyer called them he or she described Troyer as being very upset, intoxicated, and suicidal. Troyer was also placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold, according to The Blast.

Troyer was hospitalized for alcohol addiction in April 2017 and said that he was voluntarily checking into a treatment center, according to People. “I’ve been hearing from some concerned fans, so I’d like to address a very personal situation,” Troyer said in a statement. “As you know, I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not always been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day.”

The actor was also briefly hospitalized in March 2015 after suffering a seizure during an autograph-signing event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The family said in the statement that Troyer was a “fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.”

“Depression and suicide are very serious issues,” the family said in the statement. “You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

3. He Was Described as Being an “Extremely Caring Individual”

In an interview for Celebrity Wife Swap, Troyer said that he grew up in an Amish community in Sturgis, Michigan. Despite being born with a genetic disorder known as Achondroplasia and living with four average-sized siblings, he said that he wasn’t raised any differently and that made him very independent.

His family described him in the statement as an extremely caring individual who wanted to make everyone smile and laugh and would help anybody in need.

“Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined,” his family said.

He was baptized while surrounded by his family, according to the statement. The family asked for privacy during this time and that in lieu of flowers to donate to two of Troyer’s favorite charities: The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies.

4. He Had His Own YouTube Channel

Troyer had his own YouTube channel since April 2015. He posted a variety of vlog-style videos from explaining his pet peeves to In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack taste tests.

The channel had over 630,000 subscribers and 48,450,000 views. According to website Social Blade, Troyer was making an estimated $860 to $13,800 in monthly earnings or $10,300 to $165,200 from the channel.

5. He Sued for $20 Million to Block the Distribution of a Sex Tape

In July 2008, Troyer settled a $20 million lawsuit he filed against porn distributor SugarDVD, broker Kevin Blatt, and TMZ after SugarDVD and Blatt agreed to not distribute a 50-minute video depicting him and ex-girlfriend Ranae Shrider having sexual intercourse, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.

According to the agreement, SugarDVD and Blatt must get Troyer’s approval before selling or distributing the tape or any stills from it. The actor had no intention of ever granting approval, according to his attorney Edwin McPherson.

Troyer’s ex-girlfriend Ranae Shrider leaked snippets of the tape to TMZ, according to a statement filed by the site in federal court. Shrider said that the tape was recorded on her video equipment and that she was a partial owner.

The agreements do not place any restrictions on TMZ, who won U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez’s approval to restore their online posting about the tape’s existence after it was originally removed by him.

