Victoria & Larry Jr., Theresa & Larry Caputo’s Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Victoria and Larry Jr. are the two children of Theresa and Larry Caputo. TLC fans have watched as the Caputo siblings have blossomed into young adults, who are both out of school and pursuing careers in different fields.

In December, Theresa and Larry announced that they were splitting after 28 years together. Their official statement read, “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children.” They continue by saying, “We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

How have their children been holding up since the split? What are Victoria and Larry Jr. up to these days? Read on to find out.

1. Victoria Competed as a Gymnast for Southern Connecticut State University

Victoria, now 23, competed as a gymnast at SCSU. She says that she was initially interested in the school for its gymnastics program. “The team, and the coaches, really caught my eye.” Victoria explains that as soon as she visited campus, she fell in love with the school.

In an interview for a profile project, Victoria was asked to discuss her family and life growing up. “TLC does not exaggerate anything about our family. We are who we are and we like to express that. We’re loud. We’re funny. We’re crazy. We enjoy to have fun and that’s what we show.”

She goes on to say that fellow students at SCSU, on the whole, respected that she had a famous family and didn’t bug her too much. Outside of school, however, was a different story. She explained that sometimes while she was visiting malls, or eating out at restaurants, people would come up and ask for her autograph. Victoria says some people were very sweet, and simply told her they enjoyed her on the show, while others were a bit more abrasive.

2. She Is a Professional Makeup Artist

While SCSU swept her off her feet at first, Victoria eventually decided school was not for her. TLC documented her telling her parents that she would be dropping out of school and going to beauty school.

“About school… I’m graduating myself out. I’m coming home,” she tells her parents. Theresa responds by saying, “Let me just process three years of tuition.”

Victoria now has a business called “Hair by Victoria Caputo,” which you can check out on Facebook here. The bio section of the page reads, “Professional make up artist. Currently a MAC Cosmetics freelancer in Long Island NY and Connecticut. Have had the pleasure of learning some tips and tricks from Mally Beauty and Mario Dedivanovic.”

She writes that she is available for private sessions, groups, weddings, special occasions, and more. Victoria’s Instagram page is “thelongislandbalayge”, and currently has 14.2k followers.

3. Larry Jr. Says at First It Was Very Annoying When His Mother Would Read Strangers

In a TLC video, Larry Jr. is asked questions what it’s like Living with a Long Island Medium. “When you’re with your mom, how do you feel when she starts reading a stranger.”

Larry Jr says, “There’s nothing more annoying at first when someone you know, your mother, interrupts somebody’s day with personal questions. It’s embarassing. But the reactions people have after the fact– it’s something that you have to be there to experience yourself to explain the joy that she really does bring to people on a daily basis.

4. Larry Jr Graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in 2012

Family Matters A post shared by Lawrence Caputo (@lawrence_caputo) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

In 2012, Larry Jr. graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx, NY. He earned his bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies. While in school, he also served as captian of the lacrosse team.

In school, he was the treasurer of the Media Club, as well as the Vice President during his senior year of the Communication Honors Society.

For years now, Larry Jr. has been dating a girl named Leah Munch, who he has posted many pictures with on Instagram.

5. Larry Jr. Works at Msg Media

Larry Jr, 27, has been working for MSG Networks as a Visiting Scheduling Supervisor since October 2013, according to his LinkedIn.

Lary Jr.’s Instagram links to his funding page for CaringKind, New York City’s leading expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving. Larry is a part of TackleALZ NYC, and is working hard to raise $7,500 to raise awareness and funds to support New Yorkers living with or helping take care of someone with Alzheimer’s disease.

So far, he has raised $5,365 of his $7,500 goal.