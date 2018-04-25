Archer Live Stream: How to Watch Season 9 ‘Danger Island’ Online

Archer is set to return for its ninth season–also known as “Danger Island”–on Wednesday, April 25, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Airing on FXX for the second season in a row, “Danger Island” will consist of eight episodes.

If you don’t have cable, don’t have the FXX channel or simply can’t get to a television, you can still watch Archer Season 9 episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live television channels, including FXX. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Additionally, not only does “Hulu with Live TV” allow you to watch FXX–and thus new Archer episodes–live as they air, but it also includes all of Hulu’s on-demand streaming library, which has exclusive rights to the first eight seasons, making this the best option to watch both old and new Archer episodes.

DirecTV Now: FXX is included in all four channel bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can also get an Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch Archer live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: FXX is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Archer episodes live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

The penultimate season, “Danger Island” sees Sterling Archer and Co. on the South Pacific island of Mitimotu in 1939, as the characters once again play different versions of themselves. Archer, an alcoholic pilot, is best friends with Pam, his co-pilot. The voice of Aisha Tyler now belongs to Princess Lanaluakalani rather than Lana. Jessica Walter, Archer’s mother, is now a hotel owner. Judy Greer goes from voicing Cheryl to voicing heiress Charlotte Vandertunt. Cyril, Ray and Doctor Krieger are now Siegbert Fuchsthe, Captaine Reynaud and a parrot named Crackers, respectively.

Despite the shift, IndieWire.com’s Ben Travers writes that fans will still enjoy the new season:

“Archer” remains the same terrific spoof it’s always been, even as it shifts from a spy satire to a jokey, adventure homage. To say viewers who didn’t take to the first three or four seasons would fall for “Danger Island” would be a stretch, but those who’ve always liked the core cast and quick wits should find the new season to be a treat, through and through. After a year in the shadows, “Archer’s” not going back to basics, but it’s ready to have one helluva good time in Season 9.

The episodes, which are all again written by Adam Reed, are titled as the following (in chronological order): “Strange Pilot,” “Disheartening Situation,” “Different Modes of Preparing the Fruit,” “A Warrior in Costume,” “Strange Doings in the Taboo Groves,” “Some Remarks on Cannibalism,” “Comparative Wickedness of Civilized and Unenlightened Peoples” and “A Discovery.”