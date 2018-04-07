How to Watch ‘Paterno’ Movie Online Without Cable for Free

Legendary actor Al Pacino plays legendary Penn State football head coach Joe Paterno in the new HBO movie “Paterno”, which premieres Saturday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch HBO–and thus, the movie–on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. With these services, you can either watch live HBO, or you can watch on-demand content, which will include “Paterno” after its debut.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand library through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for both Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch HBO and “Paterno” live (you can see the days and times it’s scheduled to air here), or you can watch it on-demand. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

DirecTV Now: HBO is a $5 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages. You can add it to your existing DirecTV Now account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any base package plus HBO, and you can get $25 off your first three months with promo code “YESNOW3”.

Once signed up, you can watch HBO and “Paterno” live (you can see the days and times it’s scheduled to air here), or you can watch it on-demand. You can watch or on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app. Additionally, you can also use your DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch via HBO Go.

Sling TV: HBO is a $15 per month add-on that can be added to either of Sling TV’s base packages. You can add it to your existing Sling TV account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any package plus HBO.

Once signed up, you can watch HBO and “Paterno” live (you can see the days and times it’s scheduled to air here), or you can watch it on-demand. You can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

Directed by Barry Levinson, the movie tells the story of the infamous Jerry Sandusky sexual-abuse scandal at Penn State in 2011. Among the main characters are Paterno (played by Al Pacino), whose involvement in the cover-up of the scandal is questioned, and Sara Ganim (played by Riley Keough), the 23-year-old reporter who broke the story.

As of writing this, “Paterno” has received seven reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with five of them receiving positive scores.

“‘Paterno’ is a small movie that tells a story many of us already know, but it nonetheless makes its big point strategically and effectively,” writes the Boston Globe‘s Matthew Gilbert.

The movie is 106 minutes long.