How to Watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 Online

The Handmaid’s Tale, the critically acclaimed series based off the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood which features Elisabeth Moss, is set to return for the highly anticipated Season 2. The first two episodes of the season will be available on Hulu starting on Wednesday, April 25, at midnight ET, while the next 11 episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

If you’re looking to watch all of Season 1 or any of the new episodes from Season 2, you can do so by signing up for Hulu. Here’s a look at your different options when doing so:

Hulu: If you simply you want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes Season 1 and 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes Season 1 and 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale, you can also get a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels (list of channels included) by signing up for “Hulu with Live TV”. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

Once signed up for either of the above options, you can watch every released episode of The Handmaid’s Tale on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

After a wildly successful first season that saw The Handmaid’s Tale win the Emmy for “Outstanding Drama Series,” and Moss win the Emmy for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series,” it appears as though Season 2 is headed for more acclaim.

As of writing this, there are 32 early reviews from Season 2 on the aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes, with 100 percent of them being positive. For reference, Season 1 received 104 positive reviews and two negative ones, a rate of 95 percent.

The Boston Globe‘s Matthew Gilbert wrote, “I was blown away by the first hours of the new season, which are so gripping that my blood pressure rose right along with my admiration for everyone behind this series. Despite having won eight Emmys, including best drama, best actress for Moss, and best supporting actress for Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale isn’t easing up to attract more viewers. It’s one of the most uncompromising stories I’ve ever seen on TV, with sustained scenes of terror, torture, and grief.”

That’s the tone Moss was hoping to get across in the Season 2 premiere.

“I don’t usually even watch screenings,” she said. “But I wanted to watch tonight for one reason: I wanted to watch the final scene with an audience, because I’m so proud of it … and I was very satisfied. You could literally see the audience start to squirm.”

In addition to the loaded cast from the opening season all returning, Clea DuVall (Argo, Veep) will guest star, while Oscar winner Marisa Tomei will appear in the second episode.

The first two episodes are titled “June” and “Unwomen.” There are 13 total episodes in the season, up from 10 in Season 1.