‘Westworld’: How Did Bernard Live? Season 1 Plot Recap

Now that Season 2 of Westworld is premiering, some fans are a little confused. We saw Bernard in the trailers, but some fans just aren’t so sure how that’s possible. Didn’t he shoot himself in the head at the end of Season 1? Here’s exactly what happened to Bernard in Season 1, including some plot points that you might have forgotten. This also includes minor spoilers for the beginning of the Season 2 premiere.

Bernard is back and he’s one of the first things we see in the Season 2 premiere. And if you think that doesn’t seem possible, this is likely because you’ve forgotten a key plot point that happened at the end of Season 1.

At the very end of Season 1, Ford ordered Bernard to shoot himself. This was because Bernard learned that he was a host, and was having serious issues with this revelation — especially when he started remembering being forced to kill Theresa. Apparently wasn’t the first time that Bernard and Ford had encountered this issue, at least according to some cryptic things that Ford shared with Bernard. In the end, Ford decides that there is little reason to let Bernard have this knowledge about himself. He still can’t handle it. So he orders Bernard to shoot himself in the head and kill himself.

Some fans thought this meant that Bernard was gone for good. But as with most of the other ways of dying, hosts can be brought back after this type of death too. Ford had to have known that Bernard could be brought back, but he intended his memory of being a host to be wiped before he was. And if you’re wondering who brought Bernard back after he shot himself, then you’ve forgotten a scene that happened in Season 1 after the scene between Ford and Bernard.

The whole thing was explained to us at the end of Season 1. Maeve, Felix, Hector, and Armistice go into storage and find a shot Bernard there. Felix explains that the bullet grazed Bernard’s “cortical shield.” Maeve orders Felix to fix Bernard, so he seals the wound (commenting that the repair isn’t pretty) and brings Bernard back online. Maeve did this because Sylvester learned that someone named “Arnold” had revised Maeve’s core programming, and Maeve knew that Bernard would know who this was. That’s where she finds Bernard in storage. That’s when Bernard tells Maeve that she hasn’t been making her decisions on her own, but she was programmed to try to escape.

So that’s why Bernard is still alive in Season 2.

Spoilers for the Season 2 premiere below:

There are, however, still some mysteries about Bernard. Near the beginning of the Season 2 premiere, Bernard is found at the water’s edge by Delos employees, having little memory of how he got there or what happened. But his memories start slowly coming back to him in the Season 2 premiere. It’s unclear just how much Bernard remembers about what happened to him during the time gap between when Season 1 ended and when Season 2 began. Does he have most of his memories from the moment he wakes up and is found by the Delos employees, or are his memories just trickling back as they are revealed to the audience? That’s up to the viewer to decide. What do you think?