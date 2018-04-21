‘Westworld’ Season 1 Finale Guide: A Recap of the Top Unanswered Questions & Theories

The new season of Westworld begins on Sunday, April 22, and we’re here to help you get prepared. The Season 1 finale was absolutely amazing, but it was also jam-packed with theories, clues, and revelations. A lot of questions were left unanswered, and we’re hoping these will be addressed in Season 2. Here are some of the top unanswered questions and theories that are still lingering after the Westworld Season 1 finale. This has major spoilers for Season 1 of Westworld. After you’ve finished this story, check out Heavy’s story about the Westworld Experience at SXSW, and clues for Season 2 that were left there.

What Happened to Ford at the End? Did He Really Die?

At the very end of the finale, Dolores shot Ford in the head and killed him. This was essentially her way of finally completing the bicameral mind program and becoming self-aware. Unless it was all part of Ford’s programming.

But did Ford really die? Fans have long been hanging onto the idea that Ford himself might be a host, programmed by Arnold long ago. If this theory is true, that would mean that Ford runs Westworld as a host, carrying out Arnold’s final vision, but is also self-aware. (Some of his comments, and even the Man in Black’s comment about cutting Ford up to solve the maze, might be hints to this.) If this is the case, then perhaps way back in the day, Arnold was OK letting Dolores kill him because he knew that Ford could carry things forward in his absence.

Others think that Ford might have simply created a host version of himself and used THAT host to conduct his last speech. It was the host whom Dolores killed, not Ford, some fans have theorized. Or Ford might really, truly be dead.

What Happened to William at the End?

William’s transformation was nothing short of amazing (or disturbing, depending on your viewpoint.) Some fans think that he had to have been mentally unstable early on, in order for him to change so drastically from a white hat to a black hat. Dolores essentially broke his heart. He thought she was real, but every time she forgot him he was reminded that everything she did was just part of a narrative. He became obsessed with the maze, which was ultimately either 1.) written by Ford for him, or 2.) a path to the host’s becoming sentient, or 3.) a combination of the two. In the end, William was shot in the arm by a mass of hosts. He seemed very happy about being shot, as if the capability of being killed within the park meant that he had finally reached the part of the maze he was wanting all along.

How Many Other Parks Like Westworld Exist?

When Maeve was working on her great escape, we saw a new logo that read “SW.” And on that level, we saw samurai fighting. This appeared to be the training and development floor for Shogun World. But just how many of these “worlds” are there?

Who Is a Host and Who Is Real? Which Part Is the Narrative?

This is where things can get really confusing if you think about it long enough. Remember, most of the people in the scenes at the end were killed, including members of the board. Ford was even killed. But Dolores and Teddy’s storyline was the Wyatt storyline written for them previously. Even Ford himself mentioned this as a new narrative that he had written. Some fans are theorizing that everything we saw was ultimately part of a narrative. Perhaps there wasn’t a huge escape for Maeve, at least not really. If a coder named “Arnold” (likely Ford) really coded her escape, then how much of that was really? Were any of the “people” killed actually hosts? Do you subscribe to the theory that even the big escapes were part of an overarching narrative and the hosts were never truly free?

Does Maeve Have Free Will?

Who is “more” sentient: Maeve or Dolores? Or is anyone? It turns out that Maeve’s uprising was really part of Ford’s narrative. She wanted to activate all the hosts in cold storage, and she did. But her uprising and her escape might have all been part of a narrative. As Bernard pointed out, someone named “Arnold” had logged into her code and was changing things, including writing in a script titled “Escape.” Maeve refused to believe this was true and wanted to believe that she had free will. Fans are arguing on this point, some believing she does have free will and others saying she does not. Her tablet that Bernard was holding had a mention that she was going to “infiltrate mainland.” But it’s unclear if that means outside of the park, or the Delos headquarters, or where her daughter is. When Maeve didn’t end up leaving the park after all, was that a free choice or part of her script?

Explain That Whole Thing With Dolores Again

We learned that Dolores did, indeed, kill Arnold. He actually had programmed her to kill himself, because he felt so much grief over losing his son. “I want to see him again,” Arnold said. He had learned that pain and suffering were the keys to achieving consciousness, so he knew that Dolores would feel intense pain upon killing Arnold. Ford later said that he didn’t want to believe Dolores was sentient, because he would have to give up his dream of opening the park, so he told himself that it wasn’t painful enough because she had not had the *choice* of killing Arnold, but was forced to do so. So in the finale, Ford gave Dolores the “choice” of killing him, and she did. (But some of this seems a little off, fans point out. A Wyatt narrative was written, which Dolores took on in order to kill Ford. So was she really acting independently?)

At the very end, Arnold’s Bicameral Mind plan worked. He was going to put his own voice in the hosts’ minds, helping them along until they finally began to think of that voice as their own. Once they developed their own inner monologue, they became sentient and self aware. We witnessed that moment happening with Dolores (or so we think.) But was she truly talking to her inner self, or was she seeing the Wyatt narrative as a person in her head? She changed personalities when she came to this realization, similar — in a way — to how William’s personality changed when he came to his own self-revelation.

So just how does the whole Wyatt thing affect Dolores’ free will? In a scene with Arnold before she killed him, we’re shown that Arnold is uploading a program called “Wyatt” into her. He changed her personality to be Wyatt, so she would massacre a town and kill him. And she somehow influenced Teddy to kill with her. Fans have theorized that when Ford introduced his new Wyatt narrative, he also had to allow the hosts to access past memories with the reveries program. It was the only way his new narrative could truly work and the hosts could become “free.” This meant that Teddy, for example, could access his memories of shooting up a town of people in Escalante, but he would remember the person who made him do it as a male Wyatt, rather than as Dolores. Dolores, too, would begin to access her old memories through the reveries, which might give her glimpses of the Wyatt program that was uploaded into her. (We saw this happen with her dad, when he started accessing bits of his old cult leader program.) For some reason, when Dolores recognized that her inner voice wasn’t Bernard or Arnold, but was actually herself, this triggered her to “become” Wyatt again, in a way. She became self aware, and perhaps through this self awareness she could choose which aspects of her old personalities she wanted to incorporate into her current self. She used her “Wyatt” persona to take part in another massacre and to kill Ford.

Was Ford Behind Everything?

Check out this screenshot from Episode 6. Redditor Stellewind found this. Do you see anything familiar? Yes, it looks like Ford is designing a narrative. And the scene seems eerily reminiscent of that last scene in the finale of Season 1. It’s very possible that everything we saw was part of Ford’s final narrative. And perhaps “free will” really isn’t so free after all, for any of the hosts. Some fans have taken this one step farther and theorized that Ford’s narrative was set up as a trap so he could find the hosts who were starting to wake up. The Delos Incorporated website’s source code had some intriguing clues related to this after the Season 1 finale.