‘Westworld’ Season 2 New Opening Credits: Photos of Every Scene in the Title Sequence

The new season of Westworld has premiered, and fans are enjoying an amazing new title sequence for Season 2. It still has the same haunting music, but the new opening shots are absolutely stunning and — dare I say — even better than Season 1. Read on to see screenshots of the new title sequence and what they might mean.

First, watch the original title sequence for Season 1 for a better compare and contrast. In the first season, the focus was on sex and violence. But the new season title sequence focuses more on the idea of family, but also the idea of breaking free. It essentially focuses on an evolution from what we saw last season.

The new opening begins just like the opening for Season 1. The same music and the same opening screen. But it will be changing soon.

Even up to this next scene, everything is still the same…

And we still see the model being made. We get to see the creation of a host, and how different this is from the creation of a human. At this point, it’s still the same.

The scene where the knee is created is also still the same. So far, the opening is the same as Season 1. But that is all about to change.

Here is where the change begins. Now we’re not seeing the creation of a horse. This time, it’s a buffalo.

Why, for Season 2, are we changing from seeing a horse created to a buffalo? It’s still stunning to watch. But the way hosts are trying to “escape,” you might think that a horse is almost more fitting for Season 2. But it is going to get even better.

Both season opening jumped back and forth between the intricate creation of an eye and the intricate creation of an animal. But this year it’s a buffalo. And the buffalo is a beauty, isn’t he?

But we will still get these beautifully intricate shots too.

Only this time they’re a little different. And perhaps a little darker.

Just like Season 1, the darkness is interspersed with scenes that have a white background.

And just like Season 1, we get to see the skeleton of a host playing that haunting, beautiful theme music.

But last season, the music was mixed with scenes of two hosts having sex. And this year it’s different. For Season 2, we’re seeing a mother holding her baby instead. We’re still seeing scenes that show the passion between two hosts, but this time it’s the passion of motherhood.

And the music plays on. Just like Season 1.

In Season 1, this part of the opening showed two host lovers face to face. And in Season 2, it’s a mother and child face to face. We know that Maeve is looking for her daughter this season, so this is likely reflective of her story.

We enjoy the same scene that shows an eye reflecting the backdrop of Westworld, just like in Season 1.

But last season, the head of a host was being designed in the next scene. For season 2, we see the color of a host’s hair being changed.

Instead of a spine being built, we see these scenes.

Less technical, more artistic.

But we still see some technology in Season 2’s opening. This scene below was also in the Season 1 opening.

But in Season 1, this shot was followed by the shot of someone shooting a gun. Then the closeup of a face. As you can see below, things are changing for the Season 2 opener. And honestly, I am absolutely in love with this new scene. The buffalo breaking free from his cage, and the glass shattering around him, is heart-wrenchingly beautiful.

He has broken free. Is the buffalo reflective of the hosts of Season 2?

And here, the Season 2 opening diverges completely from Season 1. We saw a woman on a horse, shooting her gun, in the Season 1 opening. But the haunting beauty of the buffalo breaking free, followed by the black hat, is stunning.

The buffalo broke free, but the buffalo is also still being created, and still under control, as the next scene indicates.

And the music still plays. But just as with the Season 1 opening, the hands release from the piano at this point, and the piano begins to play on its own.

Here, the two season openings converge again. The same scene from the photo below was also in Season 1.

But things change again. This season, we return to the mother and her child. We did not return to the two lovers in Season 1.

We see them, being created.

And then we return to the mountains within the eye. This is also reflective of the Season 1 opening.

Season 1’s opening concluded with showing the same body in a ring, but in Season 1 that ring was submerging into the white liquid that creates the hosts. This season, they’re taking a slightly different interpretation.

The host is submerging in a clear liquid this time. Perhaps to indicate it is more like a human?

And instead of ending with the Westworld logo on a white liquid background, the Westworld logo is on a black background.

What do you think of the new Season 2 opener? Let us know in the comments below.