‘Westworld’ Season 2 Premiere: What Bernard Saw in That Montage [PHOTOS]

At the very beginning fo the Season 2 premiere of Westworld, Bernard has a quick onslaught of memories or visions. It’s tough to know exactly what he is seeing, except that at least some of them are definitely memories. They go by almost too quickly to catch all of them. But we have them here, photos of each scene, for you to review. This post will have spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Westworld.

First, the “memory” montage happens after we see an interesting exchange between Arnold and Dolores, which is quite reminiscent of the conversations between Dolores and Arnold in Season 1.

In fact, the conversation is taking place in the same room as their Season 1 conversations.

From the Season 1 finale, it seems that at least some of those conversations were in Dolores’ mind, as she began to gain self-awareness. But we can’t really tell at this point if that is the same for this conversation. It seems to be an authentic memory of a conversation between Dolores and Arnold. But is it really? During the conversation, Arnold tells Dolores that he’s frightened of what she may become one day and the path she might take. He talks about a dream where Dolores and the others were on a distant shore, and she had left him behind and the waters were rising. When asked what is real, Arnold says, “That which is irreplaceable.” Which, theoretically, might also include creations like Dolores once they become self aware.

That’s when the montage of memories (for lack of a better description) occur. During the montage, we hear Dolores say: “It’s been some time Bernard. You don’t know who you are, do you? There is beauty in what we are.” And then Bernard says, “Is this now?”

Here’s what Bernard saw.

First, an image of him having what appears to be some type of seizure.

He relived Ford’s final speech, when Dolores shot him.

He appears with Dolores, while she is wearing a black dress.

A host being created:

A series of scenes in a red room.

He looks very upset:

Another shot of Bernard looking quite upset:

For some reason, Peter Abernathy makes an appearance:

And Dolores speaking with Bernard:

It’s impossible to know exactly what these mean. At least some of them are memories, judging from the memory of Arnold giving his final speech before Dolores shot him.

