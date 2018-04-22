‘Westworld’ Season 2 Schedule: How Many Episodes, Titles & Synopses

Now that Westworld is beginning tonight, many fans are wondering just how many episodes they can expect to see in Season 2, and when those episodes will be airing. Here are all the details we have so far about the schedule for Westworld Season 2.

Season 2 of Westworld is going to have 10 episodes, just like Season 1. This means that it will feel like the season has just barely gotten started by the time it’s over. But with only 10 episodes to work with, Westworld also won’t be suffering the “filler episode syndrome” that many longer series seasons end up creating to complete their seasons. Below is a list of each episode, when it is airing, the summary if available, and the run time if known.

Episode 1, “Journey Into the Night” – The premiere will air from 9 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Eastern on April 22. The synopsis reads: “The puppet show is over, and we are coming for you and the rest of your kind. Welcome back to Westworld.”

Episode 2, “Reunion” – This episode will air on April 29. Run time 58:34. The synopsis reads: “Why don’t we start at the beginning?”

Episode 3, “Virtu e Fortuna”- This episode will air May 6. Run time 58:46. The synopsis reads: “There is beauty in who we are. Shouldn’t we, too, try to survive?”

Episode 4, “The Riddle of the Sphinx” – This episode will air May 13. Run time 1:11:25. The synopsis reads: “Is this now? If you’re looking forward, you’re looking in the wrong direction.”

Episode 5, “Akane No Mai” – This episode will air May 20. Run time 58:17. The synopsis reads: “Welcome to Shogun World.”

Episode 6 will air on May 27.

Episode 7 will air on June 3.

Episode 8 will air on June 10.

Episode 9 will air on June 17.

Episode 10, the finale, will air on June 24. The finale will be 90 minutes long. IMDB claims this episode is called “The Passenger,” but it’s not known if this is accurate.

These are the main details we know about Season 2’s schedule so far. We’ve also received some hints about what to expect in Season 2. The trailer shows an all-white, faceless host that sort of resembles the hosts’ molds. Showrunners have hinted that we may be seeing other parks besides Westworld this season. New actors are joining the cast. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores, told IndieWire that Season 2 is going to be “warp speed” compared to Season 1. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Jonathan Nolan said that how the hosts are powered will be an important element in Season 2. “Their construction and their power source is something we’re really going to get into during season 2… They’re closer to biological than they are to mechanical…”

We can’t wait to get started.

Here’s an official trailer for the new season: