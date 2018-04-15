When Is Season 8 of ‘The Walking Dead’ Available on Netflix?

If you’ve been waiting to watch The Walking Dead on Netflix, don’t get too excited now that the season is ending tonight. You’re still going to have to wait quite a while until you can see the new season. Unlike some broadcast channels, AMC does not have a deal in place with Netflix where The Walking Dead seasons premiere quickly for streaming. Read on for more details.

The Walking Dead typically does not premiere on Netflix (in either the U.S. or the U.K.) until September. Netflix hasn’t announced an official release date for Season 8 yet, but there’s no reason to believe at this time that the release date will be any different than before. Season 7 was released on Netflix on Friday, September 8, just a little more than a month before Season 8 premiered on AMC.

Some other companies release their shows much quicker. Every show on The CW, for example, is released on Netflix within a week after the season ends. Sadly, that’s just not the case for The Walking Dead. U.S. viewers can see The Walking Dead on AMC every Sunday night that it’s airing at 9 p.m. Eastern. They can also stream it on AMC’s apps or on Sling. Viewers in the UK can watch it on FOX (or on NOW TV with a 14-day free trial) the day after each episode premieres in the U.S. But Netflix isn’t an option for anyone right now who wants to see Season 8. They can watch all of Season 7 of The Walking Dead on Netflix, along with previous seasons, but Season 8 won’t be released on Netflix any time soon.

If you really don’t want to wait, you can also buy episodes from Season 8 on Amazon and watch them online that way. Unfortunately, you also can’t pass the time by watching Fear the Walking Dead on Netflix. It’s just not there. You can, however, stream past seasons of Fear on Hulu, Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play. From Day 1, Fear was available on Hulu and it’s been there ever since. You can’t, however, watch Fear Season 4 on Hulu as it’s airing on AMC. Season 3 wasn’t released on Hulu until January, about three months after the season concluded on AMC. Fear also isn’t available on Netflix in any other region outside the U.S. either.