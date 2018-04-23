Where Is Westworld Located? Which Military Is in the Season 2 Premiere?

Fans have been wondering exactly where Westworld is located, and during the Season 2 premiere we got yet another clue. And it’s a fascinating one. Read on for more details and photos. This post will have major spoilers for the first part of the Season 2 premiere of Westworld.

During the premiere, after Bernard wakes up, we see some very interesting things that can give us clues about Westworld’s location. We see an ocean, with ships in the distance that are bringing people from Delos to the shore.

As Bernard walks along the shore, he sees an interesting site: the people of Delos creating a new map for them to work from. Here you can still see the vast ocean in the distance.

And that’s when Bernard stumbles upon an interesting conversation between the Head of Operations, Karl Strand, and some men in military uniforms.

Strand is arguing with this man, telling him that Delos still has authority, and that this man’s country signed an NDA.

A viewer made a very interesting discovery about all of this. Kyle Plaisance tweeted that the three men in uniform were wearing a camouflage pattern that is identical to the Chinese Navy.

Three men speaking with Gustaf Skarsgard are wearing a camouflage pattern similar to if not identical to the one used by the Chinese Navy. Westworld could be on an island off the coast of China #Westworld #westworldseason2 #hbo pic.twitter.com/KPnA9rXngn — Kyle Plaisance (@Plasauce) April 10, 2018

So it appears that Westworld may be on an island within China’s territory, but China signed an NDA and authority over to Delos in order to host the park (and, perhaps, gain some tourism dollars as a result.) It’s also possible that Delos built an artificial island to host the park, within Chinese control.

Either way, this is the biggest clue we’ve gotten yet about the island’s location.

Prior to the premiere, the theories about Westworld’s location in Season 1 were all over the place. Some people believed Westworld was on another planet or on the Moon. Others had a pretty compelling theory that Westworld was underwater, housed in a biodome.

Then there was this clue, which seemed to indicate Westworld was on Earth. You can read the full discussion about this map here. The original map had a latitude mark of 17 degrees E. Gr., but a later map deleted all the coordinates. This was interesting, and unclear if the coordinate was an accident and not related to the park’s location, or if it was a clue released too soon.

Other fans have pointed out that Delos is an island in Greece, and according to mythology it is where Hera birthed Apollo and Artemis. Delos in mythology was the only island not anchored to Earth, and it was thus separate and free from divine law.

But tonight’s revelation is the biggest clue we’ve gotten yet about Westworld’s location. And it looks like it might have some pretty big connections to China.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below. This is a developing story and we will update it with more details as they become available.