Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Once Upon a Prince’ Filmed? Where Is the Castle?

Tonight Hallmark is premiering a new spring movie, Once Upon a Prince, at 9 p.m. Eastern. It’s about a woman who meets a man on accident who ends up being a Prince! The story takes place in Georgia and Cambria, but where was the movie actually filmed? Read on to learn all about where this movie was filmed and how you can visit some of the locations yourself, including the castle.

Hallmark returned to its roots in Canada for tonight’s movie. Once Upon a Prince was filmed in Vancouver during a 15-day shoot that started in late January, including Victoria, Colwood, Oak Bay, and Metchosin. The castle scenes were filmed at Hatley Castle. One of the main filming locations was the small town of Metchosin, Chek reported. The mayor of Metchosin said that because they are a smaller, artsy community, it’s easy for production companies to schedule filming, even at the last minute. Darren Robson, production manager for the movie, said the rural feel of Metchosin is what drew them to film in the town. “It’s hard to find rural like this over in the Lower Mainland for sure, so it’s nice to come out and use different locations that nobody has seen before…”

Metchosin is a community in greater Victoria, on the southern tip of Vancouver island in British Columbia, Canada. It has a population of 4,708, as of 2016.

Locations filmed in Metchosin included Taylor Road for an outdoor scene where a tree was wrapped in lights, Oak Bay Marina, Government House, and Riffington Manor, Vancouver Island Free Daily reported. Other locations included GardenWorks on Oak Bay Avenue.

The movie’s castle scenes were filmed at Hatley Castle in Colwood, Victoria, Goldstream News Gazette reported. Hatley Castle is a national historic site in Colwood, British Columbia in Greater Victoria. The mansion estate has been used for Royal Roads University since 1995. BC’s Lt. Gov. James Dunsmuir purchased the property in 1906 and commissioned architect Samuel Maclure to build the 40-room mansion in Scottish baronial style. They added formal gardens and the family lived in the estate until the last years of the Great Depression. In 1939, the estate was sold to the government of Canada. The castle has made many TV and film appearances. It was used in Smallville as the Luthor Mansion, in two X-Men movies as Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, as the house of Hubert from The Duke, in the 1997 movie Masterminds, in Arrow as the Queen Mansion, in Witches of East End as the Gardiner family home, in The Killing as St. George’s military academy, in Descendants as Auradon Prep, and more.

Here are some photos of beautiful Hatley Castle:

Jonathan Keltz, who starred as the Prince in the movie, told TV Goodness that the Government House and Hatley were his favorite filming locations. “It was so beautiful. It certainly helps when you’re trying to feel royal trying to be in such extravagant locations.”

Once Upon a Prince is based on the book by Rachel Hauck. My Devotional Thoughts interviewed Rachel about her book and the new movie. She said her book was picked up by Maura Dunbar of Engage Entertainment, who then took the story to Hallmark. Rachel said that she and her husband flew to Vancouver for the filming and they played extras during the ballroom scene. She said that the tree in her book, Lover’s Oak, is actually a real 900-year old tree in Brunswick, Georgia.