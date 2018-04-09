Zandy Reich, Lea Michele’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

For months now, former Glee star Lea Michele has been dating Zandy Reich. The two have spent a great deal of time together since last summer, and seem to be going strong today.

Just days ago, Michele announced that she’ll be performing on American Idol as a guest artist on April 16. Interested in learning more about her man, Zandy Reich? How long have they been together, and what does he do?

Read on.

1. The Couple Started Dating in 2016

My Valentine 💙 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:55am PST

Lea and Zandy were first spotted holding hands in 2016. At the time, an insider told E!, “They have been friends for a while and started dating recently.”

On August 27, 2017, Lea took to Instagram with a birthday post that read, “Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… ❤️ u Z.”

2. He Is President of the Clothing Company ‘Ayr’

💛 #gomezklein A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 25, 2018 at 7:13am PST

Reich may be dating a celebrity and the president of a clothing company, but he is extremely private, with no active social media accounts.

AYR is a “label for women who don’t like to be labeled.”

According to Bustle, Reich’s previous bio on the Ayr website read, “Zandy loves shuffleboard.”

3. He Attended UPenn

What a Super Bowl!!! 🦅🏈 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 5, 2018 at 8:28am PST

According to E!, Reich earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

He attended the college’s Wharton School of Business. While it’s unclear how old he is, The Celebs Closet reports him as having graduated in 2012.

According to The Daily Pennsylvania, Reich was the captain of the schol’s lacrosse team.

4. He Was Previously the Head of Business Development at Theory

💛 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 13, 2018 at 5:57pm PST

The good news? Reich, who was a former head of business development at Theory, is in the good graces of Ryan Murphy. On the red carpet for the Emmys last September, Michele told Giuliana Rancic, “When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy that was it … sealed the deal.”

Lea Michele and BF Zandy Reich share a cute kiss after going out to lunch together: https://t.co/0zFq368Z7U — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 9, 2018

On Sunday afternoon in Brentwood, California, paparazzi snapped pics of the couple kissing goodbye after sharing a lunch with Lea’s dad, Marc. Earlier in the week, they were seen running errands together.

5. They Have Reportedly Known Each Other for a Few Years

A source told People last July that Michele has known Reich for a while. “They’ve been friends for a long time, a few years.”

ANd who was Michele dating before Reich? The actress dated Robert Buckley for a few months. US Weekly confirmed their split in 2016, citing a source who said, “[They] just found they were better off as friends and wanted to support each other’s careers.”

The couple had first been spotted spending time together in Santa Monica on May 9, 2016.